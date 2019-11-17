Our biggest paper is coming

It’s beginning to look a lot like Thanksgiving!

Actually, it’s beginning to look a lot like Black Friday here at The Journal.

As you know, the biggest paper of the year is on its way and that means lots of inserts from all those stores you plan to hit during the Thanksgiving weekend.

For us, it’s mammoth production time. Stores send us their flyers that are kept under wraps so no one (not even me) can see the specials that will be offered on Black Friday. While you’re planning your Thanksgiving meal, our mailroom staff is getting those inserts together so they can be inserted in the big paper. Meanwhile, the editorial staff is writing stories that will be dandy holiday reading for you between shopping trips.

Early Wednesday before Thanksgiving, we’ll begin printing the Thursday edition so we can have copies out to stores by Wednesday evening and on your doorsteps Thursday morning.

Because the paper is so big (put it on your scale, you’ll see), it requires more work from our carriers.

The result, though, is worth it. It’s the kick-off of the holiday season and a great way for family members to start making their lists.