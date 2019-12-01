Our great cause

More than 100 years ago, a Journal reporter saw the need to help a little boy and his sister who had no gloves. He took them into a department store, bought them mittens and got a huge thanks: “These are the first presents we’ve ever had,” the boy said.

When the reporter told his editor what had happened, the editor told him to write the story, encouraging others to give.

From that humble start, the Goodfellow Fund began.

Today, at 105, Mr. Goodfellow is one of the oldest charities in Siouxland. In the 1930s, it expanded to include the Ancient and Effervescent Order of Little Dogs, a group that auctions a dog to help fund Mr. Goodfellow. Annually, the auction of a puppy has been one of the charity’s highlights. (The highest price ever paid: $45,000 in 2011.)

To meet this year’s $135,000 goal to buy books and toys for deserving Siouxland children, residents have been raising money. Dec. 14, they’ll auction another dog at the Ho-Chunk Centre in downtown Sioux City.