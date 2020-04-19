We’ve gone two weeks now with our “new normal.” Working from home has its challenges, particularly when you aren’t at the desk that has the phone numbers, passwords and pens you’ve relied on for years. But we are making the best of the situation and, in some instances, actually thriving.

In order to stay connected, the newsroom staff holds two morning meetings and two afternoon meetings on Zoom.

There, like the Brady Bunch, we appear in squares on our computer screens and talk about story ideas, just as we used to in the office. We get a little time to visit, too, and see where everyone is.

While everyone doesn’t work from a desk (I like sitting in a chair with my laptop), we do get a lot done. It’s remarkable how technology has changed. When I started in the business, we used typewriters and had to get someone else to set our stories in type.

Today, we can post something online instantly.

Thank you for helping us continue to work during these trying times. Your subscription – or membership – enables us to cover the news that matters most. Even if we’re not in the same building, we’re doing the same jobs, making sure you get the best local news possible.