OUR OPINION; Choose wisely in picking candidates for Sioux City school board

Nine candidates running for three spots.

That might be a record in the history of the Sioux City Community School District Board of Directors.

It’s encouraging that residents want to get involved and, as they say, have a passion for education.

With so many candidates it’s difficult to decide who should fill the positions.

We looked at the field, listened to their pitches and read about their goals and desires. We think you should, too.

We planned to endorse three candidates, but we couldn’t dive deeply enough to really figure out what each would bring to the board. Would they complement current members, challenge them or sit quietly while others do the work?

There are unspoken issues, too, that didn’t seem to factor into many of their pitches. Where do they stand on Critical Race Theory, for example. Mask mandates? What would they do if they had to make financial cuts? What would go?

Thankfully, they’re all pro-teacher. They talk about the long hours they work. They recognize the crucial role they play in children’s lives and they question some of the hoops educators have had to jump through.

Some of the concerns – particularly from those who have been in the school system – come from initiatives that apparently they didn’t like. Would they just throw them out and reinstate a method they felt comfortable with? Or would they tweak them to better suit a changing world?

Only one of the candidates – incumbent Perla Alarcon-Flory – has had experience on a school board. That leaves plenty of wiggle room for the others. They don’t have voting records to assess. While some have had experience serving on other boards and running businesses, they haven’t had this experience.

Instead of tossing our support behind three, we want you to look very carefully at the things they’ve said to The Journal (go to siouxcityjournal.com to see all the Q&A interviews and “why you should vote for me” columns) and see who comes closest to your beliefs.

If you’re retired and you have no children in school, you have different views than a working parent with offspring spread over three schools.

Choose wisely and, remember, another generation’s education depends on your decision. Don’t take this election lightly.

