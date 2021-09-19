OUR OPINION: Democrats should leave SALT cap alone

That's why some Democratic House members are trying mightily to lower the tax bills for some of their well off constituents.

While the House Ways and Means didn't address SALT in its package of tax proposals, committee leaders released a statement Wednesday promising to to enact "meaningful SALT relief that is so essential to our middle-class communities and we are working daily toward that goal."

It's disingenuous for lawmakers to portray the middle class as the reason for repealing the scaled-down SALT deduction. About 87 percent of taxpayers take the standard deduction because they don't have enough deductions to itemize.

According to the Tax Foundation, earners with incomes over $100,000 receive more than 88 percent of SALT benefits. Those who stand to gain most from deducting their property taxes have expensive homes in prospering neighborhoods.

Politicians in high-tax blue states have every reason to want SALT to cushion the blow for their taxpayers. With their federal tax reductions reduced, voters in those state are more likely to push governors, state legislators, mayors and city council members to lower their state and local taxes.