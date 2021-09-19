OUR OPINION: Democrats should leave SALT cap alone

President Biden and congressional Democrats are adamant that wealthy Americans aren't paying their fair share of taxes. To help finance Biden's $3.5 trillion plan for social and environmental spending, lawmakers are writing legislation that would raise a series of taxes -- on income, capital gains and inheritances -- for those making over $400,000 per year.
So why are they also considering a separate tax CUT that would primarily benefit high earners?
The answer is pure political.
Democrats are maneuvering to win passage without Republican support through a budget process that would allow their measure to advance in the 100-member Senate by a simple majority, instead of the 60 normally required. With the House also narrowly divided, Democrats can only afford to lose a few votes in that chamber.
That's emboldened some Democratic House members from high-tax states like New York and New Jersey to threaten to withhold their votes for the reconciliation package unless their leaders agree to change a measure in President Donald Trump's signature 2017 tax overhaul that limited the federal deduction for state and local taxes, known as SALT.
Under that provision, those who itemize deductions can no longer write off more than $10,000 for state income and local property taxes on their federal return. Because there previously was no limit, some high-income filers in high-tax states have been left with higher federal tax bills.
That's why some Democratic House members are trying mightily to lower the tax bills for some of their well off constituents.
While the House Ways and Means didn't address SALT in its package of tax proposals, committee leaders released a statement Wednesday promising to to enact "meaningful SALT relief that is so essential to our middle-class communities and we are working daily toward that goal."
It's disingenuous for lawmakers to portray the middle class as the reason for repealing the scaled-down SALT deduction. About 87 percent of taxpayers take the standard deduction because they don't have enough deductions to itemize.
According to the Tax Foundation, earners with incomes over $100,000 receive more than 88 percent of SALT benefits. Those who stand to gain most from deducting their property taxes have expensive homes in prospering neighborhoods.
Politicians in high-tax blue states have every reason to want SALT to cushion the blow for their taxpayers. With their federal tax reductions reduced, voters in those state are more likely to push governors, state legislators, mayors and city council members to lower their state and local taxes.
With a higher SALT deduction, the federal government effectively subsidizes high-tax taxes. That's unfair to taxpayers from lower-tax states with well managed budgets like Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. (Some states, like South Dakota, don't even have a state income tax.)
The cap on the SALT deduction raised an additional $77.4 billion in the first year, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation. By hiking or eliminating the cap, Democrats would be guilty of what they often accuse Republicans of -- looking out for the rich.
It's hypocritical of Democrats to claim on one hand that wealthy Americans should pay more in federal taxes but then carve out a big federal tax break for some high earners residing mostly in blue states carried by Biden last fall.
We believe House Democrats should leave the SALT deduction alone. If too many of their members balk at the reconciliation bill as a result, so be it. That's always the danger you face in a closely divided political body.