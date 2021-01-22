OUR OPINION: Questions remain about vaccine distribution

When are we getting the vaccine?

The question is asked many times a day and, routinely, the answer is, “We don’t entirely know.”

Considering it’s of vital importance, you’d think those in the know locally would make it their No. 1 priority.

President Biden said several times it was his first job and he put numbers behind his words – 100 million coronavirus shots in 100 days. That may sound ambitious, but the country was already on track for that number under the Trump administration. We should aim for higher numbers.

After his own bout with the disease, Trump said coronavirus was going to disappear. Instead, we’ve witnessed mutations of the disease and an uptick in cases.

There wasn’t a comprehensive plan to bring this to an end, just wishful thinking.

And here’s where it’s so frustrating for us: Just because you don’t like the pushback doesn’t mean you should avoid the subject. That’s where we sit now – with unanswered questions.

In Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota, there are varying responses. Why does one state get more vaccine? Why is another state able to move beyond essential workers and reach more vulnerable audiences?