OUR OPINION: Removing suspect books from Iowa school shelves not the answer

Banning books is so 20th century.

In this – the 21st century – it’s impossible to do that, particularly since there’s a little thing called the Internet that nearly every student has access to.

If you haven’t looked, there’s a lot worse material online than there ever was in print.

Unless a parent or guardian has managed to block every device a child can access, it’s out there.

To say that schools should remove books from their shelves is naïve at best.

Curriculum is a different matter. That should be vetted. But why all the interest now?

Surely, schools have curriculum committees that assess such material. They also have something called a budget that doesn’t allow them to buy new books every year. So the text your son or daughter is using could actually be one you held, too.

What this smacks of is the kind of saber-rattling fear that politicians want to introduce just to suggest someone is pulling something over on parents. Iowa Senate President Jake Chapman fueled the fire when he told fellow legislators there was a “sinister agenda” afoot among teachers and journalists. Earlier, he called for jailing educators who provided obscene materials to children and for removing the material from schools.

But what books, specifically, are they and who determines if they are obscene?

Decades ago, Sioux City put X-rated video tapes on trial and tried to get them banned from video stores. Guess what? They didn’t meet the requirements and, if we still had video stores, they could likely still be on shelves.

Now, talk of book banning is just that – talk.

To get in an uproar about phantom teaching materials is just a way for politicians to frighten voters. By branding teachers as radicals trying to brainwash students, they can justify pulling funding from the one area that needs it most. Iowa’s public schools were once the state’s greatest asset. People around the world extolled the education system we had in place.

Now it’s lagging, largely because those politicians did not address overcrowding, teacher shortages and finance-driven changes to curriculum.

Pulling out the old “we’ve got to look closer at those books” tactic isn’t what’s necessary.

Trust the great teachers you’ve hired, fund them so they can do their jobs and ask the parents to reconsider what they let their children see online.

