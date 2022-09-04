OUR OPINION: Scolaro a good choice for Sioux City school board

Thank you, Sioux City school board members for conducting an orderly search for Juli Albert’s replacement.

Although it took several votes by the board to choose a replacement, we believe Bernie Scolaro was a good choice. She has had 21 years of experience as a West High School counselor. She is a tireless advocate for students and, best of all, she’s a reasoned thinker who’s willing to listen before reacting. She will be an excellent piece in the school board puzzle.

Hearing Scolaro and the other candidates who applied -- Flora Lee, Chad Krastel, Joshua Potter, Maria Rundquist, Eric Boe and Brian Miller -- explain why they wanted to be on the board was enlightening – and encouraging. Their conviction bodes well for future elections and should ensure a healthy slate of candidates.

To those who sought the job, thank you for stepping out of your comfort zone and subjecting yourselves to scrutiny. Now, more than ever, schools are under fire from a number of special interests. It’s important we have a diverse, free-thinking board that will do what’s best for students.

In addition to saving taxpayers more than $20,000 by not having to hold a special election, the process showed how board members can work and interact effectively.

With a mix of educators, community leaders and parents, the Sioux City school board can face those tough decisions they’ll have to make.

Choosing a new superintendent by early next year is one of them. Let’s hope the board will be as forward-thinking with that selection as it was with this.

Good luck, Bernie. And thank you, Flora, Chad, Joshua, Maria, Eric and Brian for demonstrating your concern for the future of education in Sioux City.