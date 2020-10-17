OUR OPINION: Sioux City should strive for more diverse police force

This week, newspapers in our parent company, Lee Enterprises, looked to see how diverse their community police forces were, particularly in light of protests during the spring and summer.
Largely, we learned, most aren’t as diverse as they should be.
The Sioux City Police Department, for example, has no Native American and scant Hispanic and Asian American representation, compared to the city's population of those ethic groups. Minorities make up nearly 31 percent of the city’s population but only account for 8.8 percent of its force.
That says work needs to be done – particularly if we want a force that mirrors our community, as Mayor Bob Scott suggests.
Looking at other cities in the Heartland region, we learned there are approaches that work.
• A citizens academy – which we have for adults – has been used to encourage middle and high school students to consider law enforcement as a career. Extending ours to pre-teen and teenagers might prompt another generation to go into the line of work.
• Second languages. Because officers know they’ll encounter residents who don’t speak fluent English, it would be wise to encourage current officers to learn a second language. Bilingual skills are practically essential in most customer service careers these days.
• A police department boot camp could help those applying to pass academic and physical tests. This wouldn’t have to be limited to minority candidates. It could help all with an interest in law enforcement careers.
Sioux City has many practices that are admirable. Its officers get into schools and engage in numerous outreach programs. Its “trading card” promotion is a good way for pre-teens to get to know officers as individuals and learn how rewarding their career really is.
Following protests in June, law enforcement and community leaders came together on the steps of the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center to acknowledge their commitment to change and their determination to work together.
Equal representation in our government, our law enforcement and our private sector is possible once those able to make change begin taking those first steps.
We have. Now, it’s just a matter of continuing the move forward.
