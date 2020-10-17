OUR OPINION: Sioux City should strive for more diverse police force

This week, newspapers in our parent company, Lee Enterprises, looked to see how diverse their community police forces were, particularly in light of protests during the spring and summer.

Largely, we learned, most aren’t as diverse as they should be.

The Sioux City Police Department, for example, has no Native American and scant Hispanic and Asian American representation, compared to the city's population of those ethic groups. Minorities make up nearly 31 percent of the city’s population but only account for 8.8 percent of its force.

That says work needs to be done – particularly if we want a force that mirrors our community, as Mayor Bob Scott suggests.

Looking at other cities in the Heartland region, we learned there are approaches that work.

• A citizens academy – which we have for adults – has been used to encourage middle and high school students to consider law enforcement as a career. Extending ours to pre-teen and teenagers might prompt another generation to go into the line of work.