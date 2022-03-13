OUR OPINION: Time to stop efforts to change DST in Iowa

Before they went to bed Saturday night, Siouxlanders set their clocks one hour ahead, as most of the U.S. moved to Daylight Saving Time.

If some Iowa lawmakers get their way, the time-honored practice of "springing ahead" in March and "falling back" in November would be discontinued in the Hawkeye state. The House voted 82-13 last week to pass a bill that calls for Iowa to adopt year-round Daylight Saving Time as soon as Congress allows states to make the switch.

Proponents makes a somewhat persuasive case for keeping clocks an hour ahead of Central Standard Time all year long. Rep. Mike Sexton, R-Rockwell City, said the time changes have been linked to increases in workplace accidents and their severity, miscarriages and suicide rates. He hears from parents and teachers that the twice-a-year switch disrupts children’s lives.

But we agree with Rep. Bruce Hunter, D-Des Moines, that making DST permanent could create issues with neighboring states, such as our tri-state region. Hunter related how his his parents experienced year-round Standard Time when they spent winters in Bullhead City, Arizona, located near the border of Nevada and California.

“It was a pain in the butt, not only for them, but for businesses,” Hunter said.

We can envision similar frustrations for Siouxland residents and businesses if Iowa adopts Daylight Savings Time year-round while Nebraska and South Dakota keeps on springing ahead and falling back.

If a group in South Sioux City schedules a meeting for 1 p.m. for example, will Iowa residents arrive an hour early or an hour late, depending on the time of year? If shoppers in Nebraska and South Dakota check store hours in Sioux City in December, will they realize the store is closing an hour earlier than the time in their own states?

Arizona is the only state that currently doesn't observe Daylight Saving Time. (Hawaii currently observes 6 time zones all year.) Eighteen other states have plans like Iowa's to switch to permanent DST, pending federal approval.

Supporters point out that even if the Iowa Senate passes the House bill and Gov. Kim Reynolds signs it, nothing would change immediately. But Hunter argues that enacting a law that depends on Congress passing legislation it has so far been unable or unwilling to approve is at best “code clutter.”

We would agree. We think it's time for legislators to put this questionable idea to bed.

