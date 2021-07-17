OUR OPINION: Volunteers deserve gratitude for helping put on RAGBRAI

If you’ve ever been to the start of a RAGBRAI ride, you know it’s a mammoth undertaking.

What began as a simple cross-state event in 1973 is now a rolling hub of activity. Those who embark on the sometimes grueling ride know it’s not just a foot-to-the-pedal kind of affair. It’s an event that goes full throttle for a week.

What makes it stand out is the huge volunteer effort it takes to pull off. In towns across the state, residents are pressed into service to provide food, camping facilities and, in some cases, entertainment.

When festivities begin Saturday in Le Mars, you can be confident an army of area residents were recruited to ensure the 8,000-plus riders and their support teams get a good sense of the state, its people and its hospitality.

As we’ve learned over 48 years, that means upping the ante and giving those riders a taste of Iowa, a rousing party (complete with music and impromptu dance) and a send-off like no other.

Because every community wants to showcase its businesses and recreation, there’s an extra push to clean-up, paint-up, fix-up in every corner.