OUR OPINION: Volunteers deserve gratitude for helping put on RAGBRAI

If you’ve ever been to the start of a RAGBRAI ride, you know it’s a mammoth undertaking.
What began as a simple cross-state event in 1973 is now a rolling hub of activity. Those who embark on the sometimes grueling ride know it’s not just a foot-to-the-pedal kind of affair. It’s an event that goes full throttle for a week.
What makes it stand out is the huge volunteer effort it takes to pull off. In towns across the state, residents are pressed into service to provide food, camping facilities and, in some cases, entertainment.
When festivities begin Saturday in Le Mars, you can be confident an army of area residents were recruited to ensure the 8,000-plus riders and their support teams get a good sense of the state, its people and its hospitality.
As we’ve learned over 48 years, that means upping the ante and giving those riders a taste of Iowa, a rousing party (complete with music and impromptu dance) and a send-off like no other.
Because every community wants to showcase its businesses and recreation, there’s an extra push to clean-up, paint-up, fix-up in every corner.
We have no doubt Le Mars will be in tip-top shape and visitors will marvel at its vibrant downtown and enjoy at least one scoop of Blue Bunny ice cream.
When those folks leave Le Mars and head on to Sac City, you can be sure there’s another army ready to greet them.
When it ends the following week in Clinton, those involved will be able to say they had a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
What does that mean for us? First, it means a debt of gratitude to those who volunteered to facilitate this year’s ride. Second, it means we’ve all got to be mindful of riders when they’re on the trek. Expect delays (if you’re traveling on the route) and be willing to share a smile.
Considering there wasn’t a RAGBRAI (or much of anything) last summer, this is a chance to show others just how hospitable we can be.
Thanks, Le Mars, for getting it off to a start that we know will be great.