Angler hauls in monster lake trout at Wyoming reservoir

Casper Star-Tribune
A Wyoming angler recently caught a nearly record-breaking lake trout at Flaming George Reservoir.
In a Facebook post, Flaming Gorge Resort said angler Shane DuBois caught a nearly 44-inch lake trout on Friday on the Wyoming side of the reservoir.
Wyoming's length record for lake trout is 48 inches and has stood since 1995. That fish was also caught at Flaming Gorge.
The fish was caught through the ice and later released.
Wyoming's highest-scoring trophy animals in the Boone and Crockett record books
First place, whitetail deer (typical)
First place, whitetail deer (non-typical)
Second place, whitetail deer (non-typical)
Third place, whitetail deer (non-typical)
Second place, mule deer (typical)
Third place, mule deer (typical)
Fourth place, mule deer (typical)
Third place, mule deer (non-typical)
First place, American elk (typical)
First place, American elk (non-typical)
Second place, American elk (typical)
First place, moose
Second place, moose
Third place, moose
First place, pronghorn
Second place, pronghorn
First place, bighorn sheep
Fourth place, bighorn sheep
Third place, mountain lion
Fourth place, mountain lion
12th place, black bear
13th place, black bear
First place, Rocky Mountain goat
Second place, Rocky Mountain goat
Third place, Rocky Mountain goat
First place, bison
Second place, bison
Third place, bison
Top-ranked trophies without photos
Here are the state record-holding trophies for which there are no photographs available.
Mule deer (typical)
- SCORE: 217
- HUNTER: Unknown
- LOCATION: Unknown
- DATE: 1925
- OWNER: Jackson Hole Museum
Mule deer (non-typical)
- SCORE: 293 7/8
- HUNTER: J.B. Marvin, Jr.
- LOCATION: Unknown
- DATE: 1924
Black bear
- SCORE: 22 11/16
- HUNTER: Quinn M. Ruonavaara
- LOCATION: Teton County
- DATE: 2013
Mountain lion
- SCORE: 16 1/16
- HUNTER: Scott M. Moore
- LOCATION: Park County
- DATE: 1993
Grizzly bear
- SCORE: 25 10/16
- HUNTER: Picked up
- LOCATION: Eagle Creek
- DATE: 1961
- OWNER: L.L. Lutz & H. Sanford
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!