Montana governor gets warning in killing of Yellowstone wolf

Officials determined Gianforte had broken the trapping certification rule a day later, when the Republican governor brought the animal's remains to a state game warden in Helena to report the kill as regulations require, Lemon said.

“In situations like this, we use it as an education opportunity and issued a written warning,” Lemon said. “Everything related to the harvest was done right."

Gianforte “immediately rectified the mistake” and enrolled in a wolf-trapping certification course scheduled for Wednesday, Gianforte spokesperson Brooke Stroyke said. He was allowed to keep the animal’s skull and hide.

Gianforte has previously described himself as a “lifetime member” of the Montana Trappers Association. It was the first wolf he's killed, Stroyke said.

The male wolf was 6 to 7 years old and had been born in Yellowstone National Park. It was fitted with a radio collar to track its movements in 2018, park spokesperson Morgan Warthin said. The animal was a member of the park’s Wapiti Lake and 8 Mile packs, then went off on its own to find a mate.

Lemon said the radio collar from the animal was returned to the park.