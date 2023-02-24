There’s a knot in Bethany Ostrom’s stomach as the Cessna 180 airplane soars closer to the bridge over the Platte River near Chapman.

That’s where Ostrom begins her new job: estimating crane numbers from the sky for the Crane Trust. She’s taken over this spring after spending 1½ years as the data recorder.

It’s an exhausting few hours of work, but it’s also an experience she wouldn’t want to pass up.

“It’s pretty awesome,” she said. “It really is quite beautiful up there, especially with the sunrise over the river. I just love it.”

Ostrom, 26, has moved into the counter’s spot in the second row of the four-seater plane after the departure of lead biologist Andy Caven, who had done it the previous 10 years. Paul Dunning is the pilot and Matthew Schaaf sits next to him up front recording the data from Ostrom.

Last Friday, in her first report of the year, Ostrom estimated there were 6,400 cranes on the river. That number will grow to more than 600,000 at the peak of the spring migration, usually in the middle of March to early April.

Her seat alone in the second row gives Ostrom plenty of space as she shifts from window to window counting the number of birds migrating through the state on their way north to their breeding grounds.

“I have a camera and binoculars ready at all times,” Ostrom said. “I’m constantly scanning the entire landscape but mostly the river.”

The plane follows the river 80 miles to Overton. Ostrom starts with a small flock or roost of 10 birds and uses that size to estimate numbers. Counting starts at first light before the birds disperse for the day.

The hardest part of the quick journey, Ostrom said, is the pressure she feels to get the numbers right. Stressful, but fun, is how she sums it up.

Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary, as well as other entities in the area, rely on her estimates.

Rowe Director Bill Taddicken said the counts are a good resource for guests.

“It’s nice for the visitors’ experience as people are coming from all over the country and all over the world,” he said.

It’s also important, he said, for historical data so scientists can spot migratory trends with the birds.

Ostrom is not done when the plane lands. It takes her about a day to analyze the data collected by the science team each week. She’ll even count each bird individually to make sure numbers are correct when released each Friday from Feb. 15 to April 15.

The Crane Trust’s Matt Fong also shares the numbers on the organization’s social media accounts. Engagement skyrockets when the birds arrive.

“It’s amazing to see the number of people who are curious,” he said. “It goes through the roof. It’s a valuable bit of information we can provide.”

Ostrom expects numbers to grow again this week, but it’s determined by the weather here in Nebraska and at the breeding grounds throughout Canada, Alaska, and as far north as Siberia.

Her first count of 6,400 was average for this time of year. It can vary from 4,000 to 10,000 the first week.

“If the winds are blowing in the right direction, there might be a big push,” she said. “If the weather is bad, they might not come through as quickly.”

