Marjie Ducey
Omaha World-Herald
Listen to the predawn sounds of the sandhill cranes roosting on the Platte River in Nebraska. First, a murmur. Then wild chatter. And finally, takeoff!
There’s a knot in Bethany Ostrom’s stomach as the Cessna 180 airplane soars closer to the bridge over the Platte River near Chapman.
That’s where Ostrom begins her new job: estimating crane numbers from the sky for
the Crane Trust. She’s taken over this spring after spending 1½ years as the data recorder.
It’s an exhausting few hours of work, but it’s also an experience she wouldn’t want to pass up.
“It’s pretty awesome,” she said. “It really is quite beautiful up there, especially with the sunrise over the river. I just love it.”
After she’s done counting the birds in the air, Bethany Ostrom spends a day analyzing the data before releasing the official crane count each Friday.
MATT FONG, courtesy photo
Ostrom, 26, has moved into the counter’s spot in the second row of the four-seater plane after the departure of lead biologist Andy Caven, who had done it the previous 10 years. Paul Dunning is the pilot and Matthew Schaaf sits next to him up front recording the data from Ostrom.
Last Friday, in her first report of the year, Ostrom estimated there were 6,400 cranes on the river. That number will grow to more than 600,000 at the peak of the spring migration, usually in the middle of March to early April.
Her seat alone in the second row gives Ostrom plenty of space as she shifts from window to window counting the number of birds migrating through the state on their way north to their breeding grounds.
“I have a camera and binoculars ready at all times,” Ostrom said. “I’m constantly scanning the entire landscape but mostly the river.”
The plane follows the river 80 miles to Overton. Ostrom starts with a small flock or roost of 10 birds and uses that size to estimate numbers. Counting starts at first light before the birds disperse for the day.
The hardest part of the quick journey, Ostrom said, is the pressure she feels to get the numbers right. Stressful, but fun, is how she sums it up.
Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary, as well as other entities in the area, rely on her estimates.
Rowe Director Bill Taddicken said the counts are a good resource for guests.
“It’s nice for the visitors’ experience as people are coming from all over the country and all over the world,” he said.
It’s also important, he said, for historical data so scientists can spot migratory trends with the birds.
The Crane Trust's Bethany Ostrom counted 6,400 cranes last week in central Nebraska. That number will grow to around 600,000.
MATT FONG, courtesy photo
Ostrom is not done when the plane lands. It takes her about a day to analyze the data collected by the science team each week. She’ll even count each bird individually to make sure numbers are correct when released each Friday from Feb. 15 to April 15.
The Crane Trust’s Matt Fong also shares the numbers on the
organization’s social media accounts. Engagement skyrockets when the birds arrive.
“It’s amazing to see the number of people who are curious,” he said. “It goes through the roof. It’s a valuable bit of information we can provide.”
Ostrom expects numbers to grow again this week, but it’s determined by the weather here in Nebraska and at the breeding grounds throughout Canada, Alaska, and as far north as Siberia.
Her first count of 6,400 was average for this time of year. It can vary from 4,000 to 10,000 the first week.
“If the winds are blowing in the right direction, there might be a big push,” she said. “If the weather is bad, they might not come through as quickly.”
Photos: Majestic sandhill cranes
Flying in a clear blue sky
Sandhill cranes fly in a clear blue sky March 19, 2017, near Gibbon, Nebraska.
PHOTO BY MARK SCHWANINGER
Pair of sandhill cranes at sunset near Gibbon, Nebraska
Pair of sandhill cranes at sunset near Gibbon.
PHOTO BY MARK SCHWANINGER
Sandhill cranes on and above a field near Gibbon
Sandhill cranes on and above a field near Gibbon.
MARK SCHWANIGER
Sandhill cranes
Sandhill cranes fill the sky and blanket a sandbar across the Platte River south of Gibbon on Thursday as they roost for the night during a pause in their annual migration.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Cranes
Sandhill cranes fly into the Platte River Basin outside of Kearney last Wednesday. The annual spectacle continues through early April.
MISCHA LOPIANO/Journal Star
Cranes
Sandhill cranes fly into the Platte River Basin outside of Kearney during their yearly migration north on Wednesday, March 23, 2016.
MISCHA LOPIANO/Journal Star
Sandhill cranes
With tens of thousands of sandhill cranes crowding the sky and strips of land along the Platte River in this 2011 photo, a lone sandhill crane comes in for a landing on a sandbar near the Audubon Rowe Sanctuary.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
Cranes
Sandhill cranes fly into the Platte River Basin outside of Kearney during their yearly migration north on Wednesday, March 23, 2016.
MISCHA LOPIANO/Journal Star
Cranes
Sandhill cranes feed in cornfields in the Platte River Basin outside of Kearney during their yearly migration north.
MISCHA LOPIANO/Journal Star
Cranes
Sandhill cranes rest in the Platte River Basin outside of Kearney during their yearly migration north in 2016.
Journal Star file photo
Sandhill cranes
A fireball sunset along the Platte River as flocks of cranes return after a day of feeding. The view is prehistoric because these birds have been traveling this same path for the past 200,000 years.
Journal Star file
Sandhill cranes flying high
PHOTO BY MARK SCHWANINGER
Sandhill cranes
Flocks of sandhill cranes during the afterglow of sunset on the Platte River south of Gibbon.
Journal Star file
Sandhill cranes
Sandhill cranes over the Platte River in 2013.
MELISSA GROO/Smithsonian Magazine
Sandhill cranes
A flock of Sandhill Cranes reveal their flying plumage as they fly over a corn field near County Road 26 and West Platte River Drive eight miles south of Alda, Neb., on March 23, 2011.
FRANCIS GARDLER/Journal Star file photo
Sandhill cranes
A trio of sandhill cranes come in low on a cornfield on Elm Island Road in Gibbon in March 2011. During the several weeks the cranes spend near the Platte River each year, they consume food to build up fat to use as fuel for the rest of their migration. The majority of this is residue from the fall corn harvest, while the rest is made up of invertebrates such as snails.
FRANCIS GARDLER/Journal Star file photo
Sandhill cranes
Funding for some critical habitat programs, affecting such species as sandhill cranes, could be in jeopardy.
MICHAEL FORSBERG/NEBRASKland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commssion
The Nebraska Project cranes
Sandhill cranes darken a heavy sky near Alda.
BILL FRAKES/Straw Hat Visuals
The Nebraska Project
Sandhill cranes gather between Alda and Grand Island.
BILL FRAKES/Straw Hat Visuals
The Nebraska Project
Sandhill cranes greet each other between Alda and Grand Island.
BILL FRAKES/Straw Hat Visuals
Sandhill Cranes
Sandhill Cranes search for food in a cornfield near the Rowe Sanctuary, south of Gibbon, Monday, January 16, 2012. The cranes usually spend the winter further south in Texas and Oklahoma but due to drought conditions many cranes have been spending the winter in Kansas and Nebraska.
JACOB HANNAH/Lincoln Journal Star
Sandhill crane
Looking for food for its migratory journey, a sandhill crane walks among harvested corn stalks in a field down the road from the Rowe Sanctuary in Gibbon in March 2012.
Journal Star file photo
Sandhill cranes
These sandhill cranes made a stopover at Martin's Reach Wildlife Management Area in Hall County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine
Sandhill cranes Rowe Bird Sancutary
Sandhill cranes leave their Platte River roost just after sunrise at the Rowe Bird Sanctuary, which is one of the top 10 ecotourist sites in the Great Plains.
Journal Star file photo
Cranes in January
Sandhill Cranes search for food in a cornfield near the Rowe Sanctuary, south of Gibbon, on Monday, Jan. 16th, 2012. The cranes usually spend the winter further south in Texas and Oklahoma but due to drought conditions many cranes have been spending the winter in Kansas and Nebraska.
JACOB HANNAH/Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Cranes in January
Sandhill Cranes fly over a field near the Rowe Sanctuary, south of Gibbon, on Monday, Jan. 16th, 2012. The cranes usually spend the winter further south in Texas and Oklahoma but due to drought conditions many cranes have been spending the winter in Kansas and Nebraska.
JACOB HANNAH/Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Cranes in January
GIBBON, NE -- 1/16/2012 - Sandhill Cranes gather in a cornfield near the Rowe Sanctuary, south of Gibbon, on Monday, Jan. 16th, 2012. The cranes usually spend the winter further south in Texas and Oklahoma but due to drought conditions many cranes have been spending the winter in Kansas and Nebraska. (JACOB HANNAH/Lincoln Journal Star)
JACOB HANNAH/Lincoln Journal Star
Sandhill cranes
A pair of sandhill cranes come in low on a corn field on Elm Island Road near Gibbon in March of 2011. (FRANCIS GARDLER/Lincoln Journal Star file photo)
FRANCIS GARDLER/Lincoln Journal
Sandhill cranes
FRANCIS GARDLER/Lincoln Journal
Sandhill cranes
Three sandhill cranes wade in the waters of the Platte River at s Rowe Sanctuary looking for a place to roost for the night in March 2011.
FRANCIS GARDLER/Lincoln Journal
Sandhill cranes
FRANCIS GARDLER/Lincoln Journal
Sandhill cranes
FRANCIS GARDLER/Lincoln Journal
Sandhill cranes
Sandhill cranes rest on the Platte River at Martin's Reach Wildlife Management Area in Hall County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Cranes
Sandhill cranes near Gibbon in March 2018.
Nati Harnik. Associated Press file photo
Sandhill cranes
Dueling Cranes - Nikon D5, 200-500mm f/5.6, Manual Mode, f/5.6, 1/640 sec., ISO 400, Matrix Metering, AF-C 9-point focus.
PHOTO BY JOHN F. KELLER
Cranes at sunset
Lesser sandhill cranes fly in at dusk to roost on the Platte River near Gibbon during their 2013 migration.
E. JASON WAMBSGANS, TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE
Cranes in the water
Lesser sandhill cranes touch down in the Platte River near Gibbon during their 2013 migration.
E. JASON WAMBSGANS, TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE
Sandhill cranes at sunset
A sunset provides the perfect backdrop for watching sandhill cranes March 20 south of Gibbon.
PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER
Cranes fly in waves over trees at sunset
Cranes fly in waves over trees at sunset March 20 south of Gibbon.
PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER
Sandhill cranes begin to roost at sunset
Sandhill cranes begin to roost at sunset on a Platte River sandbar south of Gibbon while others flock in to take their places.
PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER
Sandhill cranes glide in for a landing to roost for the night
Sandhill cranes glide in for a landing to roost for the night March 20 on a sandbar in the Platte River south of Gibbon.
PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER
Viewing sandhill cranes from Richard Plautz viewing site
Onlookers view sandhill cranes from the Richard Plautz viewing site on the Platte River 2 miles south of I-80 at Exit 285.
PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER
A sandhill crane flies above a field south of Gibbon
A sandhill crane flies above a field while others forage for grain south of Gibbon on March 20.
PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER
Sandhill cranes silhouetted against the evening sky
Sandhill cranes are silhouetted against the evening sky March 20 near Gibbon.
PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER
Sandhill cranes fly over a field
Sandhill cranes fly over a field while others eat grain on a field south of Gibbon.
PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER
Sandhill cranes flock near an irrigation pivot
Hundreds of sandhill cranes flock together to find grain near an irrigation pivot south of Gibbon.
PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER
Sandhill cranes forage for food in a field
Sandhill cranes forage for food in a field south of Gibbon on March 20.
PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER
A pair of sandhill cranes glide in a clear blue sky
A pair of sandhill cranes glide in a clear blue sky March 20 south of Gibbon.
PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER
Sandhill cranes gather near farm machinery
Sandhill cranes gather near farm machinery March 20 south of Gibbon.
PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!