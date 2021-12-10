 Skip to main content
November deer harvest down 12% in Nebraska

Deer mating season runs from October through December and during this time of year, they’re especially active.

The number of deer killed during the November firearm season in Nebraska was down by 12% to 2020 figures, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

In 2020, there were more than 42,000 deer harvested during the nine-day season. Only about 37,000 were reported this year.

Deer harvest in southwest Nebraska was down 13%, the northwestern part of the state saw an 8% decrease and northeast Nebraska decreased 15% from last year. Numbers in Southeast Nebraska were similar to 2020.

Archery and muzzleloader seasons continue through Dec. 31. The late antlerless season will start on Jan. 1 and end on Jan. 16, while the late river antlerless season will go from Jan. 1 to Jan. 31.

