This year, it was Ogallala hunter's turn to get the big deer

Trent Holscher of Ogallala calls himself a hobby hunter.

With two kids, the seed salesman and rancher doesn’t have the time he used to for hunting and fishing.

But when deer season arrives each November, he makes sure to keep his rifle close. It paid off this year.

With a few minutes to spare after work, he decided to walk around his father Mike’s CRP land about a half hour before sunset. When a buck stood up, he thought it looked like a decent size.

“He kept getting bigger the closer I got,” he said.

Holscher killed the 8x7 mule deer from 50 yards, and it dropped almost immediately. Then he waited for wife Lindsay to arrive to get a picture by the headlights of his pickup truck.

She also helped him haul the deer out.

The family is already enjoying the meat, which was processed into salami, jerky and deer sticks.

He’ll get an official measurement on the rack once it dries out at Foster’s Taxidermy in Ogallala, where it’s being mounted. It may reach between 205 and 210 inches.

Holscher said it’s the biggest deer he’s ever killed but not the biggest one shot in the area.

“Once every two or three years someone gets a real nice one,” he said. “This year, it happened to be my year.”

Meat processor at capacity

Hunters in southeast Nebraska wanting to participate in the Hunters Helping the Hungry program will have one less meat processor available to them this season.

Pelican’s Meat Processing in Johnson has reached capacity for deer processing for the Hunters Helping the Hungry program and no longer will accept donations.

The revised list of participating meat processors: Amherst, Belschner Custom Meats; Diller, Diller Locker; Franklin, Franklin Locker; Grand Island, Nielsen’s Processing; Lindsay, Melcher’s Locker; North Bend, North Bend Locker; North Platte, Kelley’s Custom Pack; Spalding, Bernt’s Custom Processing; Table Rock, Den’s Country Meats; and Ulysses, The Butchery.

Hunters pay no processing costs for deer accepted by processors for this donation-driven program but should contact the processor they intend to use ahead of time.

Processors accept only whole deer in good condition to ensure a good yield of pure ground venison.

