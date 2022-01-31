Tour de Nebraska announces 2022 cycling route

The 34th annual Tour de Nebraska will take cyclists on a 235-mile route through central Nebraska.

The bicycle tour is June 22-26 and will start and end in Loup City, about two hours from Lincoln.

The five-day trek includes views of the Sandhills, rivers, small towns, ranches, cattle, horses and wildlife, according to a news release from Tour de Nebraska.

Cyclists will stay two nights Broken Bow and two nights in Ord. Riders can also cool off after a day's riding with tubing and tanking options hosted by Get Tanked on the North Loup River, minutes from downtown Ord.

The route also takes participants through the towns of Arcadia, Callaway, Weissert, Comstock, Sargent, Taylor, Burwell and Elyria.

More than 400 cyclists are expected to participate in this year's ride.

For more more information on the 2022 Tour de Nebraska or other riding opportunities, including an optional gravel road adventure, cyclists can visit tourdenebraska.com.

