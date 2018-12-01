SIOUX CITY – Amid the on-the-field celebration after his team’s dramatic 34-28 overtime win over Saint Francis Saturday, Morningside Coach Steve Ryan said he had nothing but positive thoughts heading into the NAIA semifinal despite four previous setbacks to the Cougars.
“I believed all day and this group of guys got it done,” Ryan said. “The weather added to it and just made a whole new element of it. It was a great day.”
No. 1-ranked Morningside scored on a 25-yard pass from Trent Solsma to Connor Niles on its first play in the overtime session, advancing to the national championship game Dec. 15 against No. 7 Benedictine (Kan.) in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Niles, a senior from Bishop Heelan who has rewritten both the Morningside and NAIA receiving record books, had 11 catches for 161 yards and three touchdowns while Solsma threw for 306 yards and four scores.
The Mustang defense, which gave up a couple of second-half touchdowns that allowed two-time defending national champion St. Xavier to tie the game at 28-28, stopped the Cougars on their overtime try, forcing a 42-yard field goal try that sailed wide right.
St. Francis had eliminated Morningside from the playoffs each of the last two seasons and four times in all. Each of those games were played in Indiana and when the Mustangs at long last earned home field throughout the playoffs and got a chance to host St. Francis, a nasty winter storm rolled through.
Longtime friends Solsma and Niles sent electricity through the mostly-filled stands (on the Morningside side) by hooking up for a 50-yard touchdown on the game’s first play. They connected again with three seconds left before halftime and on the game-winner, a perfectly executed play.
Niles played on each of the teams that suffered narrow setbacks at St. Francis. He held a tight grip on the football he caught for the game-winner during post- game interviews.
“Standing in weather like this, how do you think it feels to be going to Florida?” Niles asked. “It’s going to be a great opportunity for all of us. I’m happy for the entire coaching staff and players, even the previous players. It’s just an amazing feeling.”
Benedictine turned the tables on No. 6 Kansas Wesleyan Saturday, winning a semifinal on Wesleyan’s home field in Salina, Kansas, 43-21. It was the first loss of the season for Kansas Wesleyan, which played all of its playoff games at home.
The Ravens outscored Benedictine 20-7 in the third quarter to reach its first national title game. Morningside also played in the championship tilt in 2012, falling to Marian (Ind.).
Marquis Stewart carried 31 times for 286 yards and two touchdowns for Benedictine, giving him 1,518 yards and 18 scores for the season. The Ravens, in the playoffs for the 14th time, have won 11 straight since suffering their only loss to Evangel on Sept. 8.
Benedictine won its first two playoff games at home, 48-41 over Cumberlands (Ky.) and 54-38 over Concordia (Mich.). The 13-1 Ravens are in their 40th season under Coach Larry Wilcox and play their home games in Larry Wilcox Stadium.
Benedictine ranks No. 4 nationally in rushing offense and scoring offense while Morningside is tops in the nation in nearly every offensive statistic, most notably passing.