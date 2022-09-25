Overcoming admission challenges to get into college

The COVID-19 pandemic lead to an enrollment decline at colleges, the Chronicle of Higher Education says, but it can still be tough to get into your school of choice.

Here are some tips for getting into the school of your choice.

Get the Best Possible Grades

There’s an old axiom that no one hires you based on your high school algebra grade. And that may be true, but colleges do look at those things when they’re deciding to admit you. Get the best possible grades you can all four years of high school. Challenge yourself by taking tough courses, such as honors classes, Advanced Placement courses and International Baccalaureate classes.

Practice Taking Tests

You want the highest score you can get on the ACT and SAT, so take the test as many times as you can. Take the PSAT during your sophomore year and take advantage of free SAT and ACT study materials, study guides, practice tests and prep courses before taking the tests your junior and senior year. Take both the SAT and the ACT, and leave yourself time to take them more than once. You should also take SAT Subject Tests and AP tests.

Take Time With Your Essays

Don’t leave your admissions essay until the last minute. Think carefully about the topic and reflect on it before you write. Edit, rewrite, edit again. Convey who you are in your writing and make yourself stand out from the crowd. Ask for feedback from your teachers, counselors and other trusted adults.

Community Involvement

Colleges like to see active, engaged students. One way you can show that is through community involvement. Show that you were active in extracurricular and co-curricular activities during all four years of high school and during summer vacations. Volunteer, participate in sports, take on leadership roles. You should demonstrate growth in your journey and develop talent in more than one area.

Start Early

You should start your college search early, no later than the start of your junior year. Research the schools you are interested in, complete applications, write essays and make sure you have time to take all the necessary exams.

Ask for help from your school counselor and teachers. Don’t be afraid to ask questions, even if they seem simple.