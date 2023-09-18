“Anybody that takes that position is stupid for saying it. We’ve got to have an FBI.”

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley on calls to eliminate the FBI

"I don't think it's going to get delayed that long, but your guess is as good as mine."

District Judge Patrick Tott on the delayed opening of Woodbury County's new jail

"I know people are getting their wedding photos or senior pictures taken in the alleys because the setting is spectacular."

Brent Stockton, organizer of Sioux City's Alley Art Festival, in which muralists paint alleyways in downtown Sioux City

“It’s an extremely hard decision."

Sioux City School Board Member Taylor Goodvin on his decision not to run for re-election

“It is evident that a further and more thorough investigation is warranted to protect the integrity of our institutions, defend the rule of law in our country, and hold President Biden accountable for his corruption."

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra on the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden

"Fans will be able to clearly hear goals, assists, penalties and announcements, as well as music. Music plays such an important role in human emotion. If you can hear the notes a little bit more clearly, it just helps jazz up the fans even that much more, as well as the players."

Connor Ryan, a spokesman for the Sioux City Musketeers, on the new sound system that will debut at the Tyson Events Center Oct. 6

“The whole project’s going to take a significant amount of money."

John M. Loughlin, a member of the Brummer Legacy Foundation, on the nonprofit's efforts to restore the historic Brummer Building in downtown Cherokee