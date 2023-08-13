"I was both surprised and disappointed. Surprised in that we had been assured by officials in Washington that the USS Sioux City was secure through fiscal 2024, which is over a year from now. I was disappointed because our community demonstrated an unprecedented level of support, and all involved with this ship deserved a better fate."

Siouxland Chamber of Commerce President Chris McGowan on the decommissioning of the USS Sioux City

“I know we need new leadership in the White House, but I also believe we need new leadership in the Republican Party. I believe we need leadership that will stay grounded on the timeless conservative principles that have always made this country great.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence at the Iowa State Fair

“Is a special counsel set up to interfere with going to a trial right away, or is there some other reason for doing it? And since this administration has exemplified so much political bias in the FBI and the Department of Justice, I think there’s a reason to raise questions.”

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley at the Iowa State Fair, speaking about the appointment of a special counsel in the ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden

"Ultimately, again, it's a property-rights issue."

Woodbury County Supervisor Keith Radig on his support for allowing conditional use of utility-scale solar arrays on agricultural preservation land

“I felt like South Sioux was a perfect match in that way for me with my background and strengths. I jumped at the opportunity when I heard about it. I felt a calling to do more for an entire community.”

South Sioux City schools Superintendent Rony Ortega, beginning his first academic year with the district