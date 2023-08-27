“On Day One this administration has reversed policies that protect the sovereignty of this country and its citizens."

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on President Joe Biden's border policies

"The hugs and the smiles, it's just an awesome experience to see and be a part of."

Sioux City Schools Superintendent Rod Earleywine on the first day of school after summer break

"For our community, this is going to be something huge. We don't have anything in this region even close. To have a bike park of this magnitude, it's going to be something great for this community and this region."

Jay Chesterman, mountain bike enthusiast and co-owner of Chesterman Company, on Cone Park's 10.5 miles of bike trails, to be completed next spring

"We’re hoping for a big turnout. And hoping to see everybody back in the seats."

Stephenie Johnson, who owns the historic Iowa Theater in Onawa along with husband Christopher, on the re-opening of the small cinema

"Even though they were gracious hosts, it didn't feel like a home game. We had the right uniforms on, but anytime you get on a bus to go to a game, it doesn't feel like a home game."

South Sioux City activities director Jeff Squier on the South Sioux City Cardinals' brand-new football field; last year, the Cardinals had to play their home games at Dakota Valley High School in North Sioux City

"Of the investment that we made in '19 and '20, there's some that we can recover."

Wells Enterprises Chief Operating Officer Mark Meyer on the company's decision to replace its aging ice cream plant in Dunkirk, New York; the company purchased the facility in 2019

“It was time to stop wasting public resources on a never-ending fight that only benefits the lawyers."

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird on the state's $171 million settlement of an 18-year dispute with tobacco companies

"It used to be 'we're going to college,' but the job market now is telling us, we can pay kids more than they would make after a four-year degree right out of high school."

Sioux City Career Academy Principal Eric Kilburn on the need for trades education