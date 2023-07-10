"It's gonna be a really nice building. Once it's finished, it'll be a brand-new building." Jeremy Roemen, Sioux Falls-based developer, on the $5 million renovations at the 55-year-old former Ramada Inn hotel on Nebraska Street in Sioux City

"I was very happy when I was finally selected. I thought the training would be exceptional, along with the networking. And, it was just one of those highlights to top off your law enforcement career." Sioux City Police Lt. Brad Bollinger on graduating from the prestigious FBI National Academy

“There’s a marginalized group of people around the world and Jesus has always stood with marginalized people. For the church or any denomination to decide that they don't belong, they can't be ministers, they can't do this or they can't do that, that diminishes their inherent value and I don't believe that it is a faithful thing to do." The Rev. Chris St. Clair, pastor of the Calvary United Methodist Church in Arnolds Park, Iowa, on the split in the United Methodist Church over theology, same-sex marriage and LGBTQ+ clergy

"It's a lot of long days -- early mornings, late nights. It's an everyday deal. Some days we drive home and my husband and I look at each other and ask, 'What are we doing?' Then you show up to the fair and see what you've done, and people compliment you on it and it's all worth it." Dana Christen, co-president of the Buena Vista County Fair along with husband Mike, on balancing the work of preparing for the fair with their other duties and obligations