"Just obey the speed limit, and you'll be fine. Also, share this with your friends and family so everyone knows. We would love it if no one got a citation and instead just drove safely."

Sioux City Police Department Facebook post on moving one of its speed kiosks to the 3100 block of Myrtle Street

"The bill has always been bipartisan. It will be bipartisan again this year."

Fourth Congressional District Rep. Randy Feenstra on the 2023 Farm Bill

“It has been an honor to serve the students, faculty and staff, the administration and the community since my appointment a year ago."

Sioux City School Board Member Bernie Scolaro on her decision not to run for a school board term of her own in November

"I'm not going to promise our citizens it's something that's going to change completely overnight."

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott on Memorial Park Cemetery and the efforts of the company that owns the cemetery to fix it up

“I’ve said that he’s morally accountable. The question now is whether he’s criminally accountable.”

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson at the Iowa State Fair, speaking of former President Donald Trump

“Iowa’s labor force participation increased for the fifth straight month, although we do see signs that some businesses are being cautious with hiring amid prolonged national economic uncertainty."

Iowa Workforce Development Executive Director Beth Townsend on the state's workforce participation rate

“There’s millions of dollars of infrastructure out there put in a long time ago. To replace it now is extremely costly. That cost should be borne by the industry that wants to put this (pipeline) in.”

Dean Kluss, a farmer who chairs the Wright County Board of Supervisors, on the fees Summit Carbon Solutions would have to pay for its carbon dioxide pipeline to cross agricultural drainage tiles and ditches in Wright County