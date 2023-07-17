"I have enjoyed the blessings and endured the burdens while serving in this elected office. I hope that those who are running will run with purpose that supports our students, teachers and builds community."

Monique Scarlett, Sioux City School Board member, announcing her decision not to run for re-election

"People like to second-guess us. Has Saturday in the Park stolen some of our thunder? Do people still enjoy a parade and a carnival during the hottest days of July? More importantly, is River-Cade still relevant? I think it is and I think it has evolved with the time."

Phil Claeys, coordinator of River-Cade, on the ongoing relevance of the Sioux City tradition

"I try to collect as many kinds of conversational stories about fabric, how people relate to sewing, and it goes with the piece at the end, which is really great."

Amanda Browder, Brooklyn-based textile installation artist who will cover the Sioux City Art Center in bright-colored fabric next year

“I think it’s probably more of a voter turnout thing on the Democratic side. I think it’s a mobilizing issue for Democratic voters."

Christopher Larimer, political science professor at the University of Northern Iowa, on abortion legislation and politics

“We have a responsibility not only to protect the unborn in law, but to change the destructive culture of abortion that still exists in a post-Roe world."

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on abortion policy and the 1973 Supreme Court decision of Roe v. Wade

“I opened up the Governor position for Kim Reynolds, & when she fell behind, I ENDORSED her, did big Rallies, & she won. Now, she wants to remain ‘NEUTRAL.’ I don’t invite her to events!”

Former President Donald Trump writing on social media about Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds