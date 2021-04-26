Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on Aaron Rodgers’ future: ‘Aaron’s our guy’ for ‘the foreseeable future’

GREEN BAY — If Aaron Rodgers is in fact unhappy with the Green Bay Packers’ commitment to him or his contract as it is currently structured — and to this point, the three-time NFL MVP and future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback has not explicitly said what he wants, if anything — then Brian Gutekunst wasn’t about to divulge what issues exist, if any.

In fact, when asked directly on Monday where things stood between the organization and Rodgers, and if there was a disconnect or unhappiness between the team and the quarterback, Gutekunst deftly sidestepped the question.

“But what I will say,” the Packers fourth-year general manager said during a 30-minute pre-draft Zoom call with reporters, “is we’re really excited about Aaron Rodgers and his future with the Green Bay Packers. We think he’s going to be our quarterback for the foreseeable future.

“Obviously every year there’s different things you go through to kind of get to the season, and I think we’re going through those right now — whether it be contractually or whether it be working with our players on other things. And that’s where we are.

“Again, he’s such a unique, different player than anyone that I’ve ever been around. He affects our organization in so many different ways that you just can’t value him because he’s so important to what we do. We’re excited moving forward and we’ll kind of see where things go.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic causing the NFL salary cap to drop from $198.5 million last season to just $182.5 million for this coming season, the Packers reworked the contracts of six veteran players to clear sufficient cap space to re-sign running back Aaron Jones, cornerback Kevin King and tight end Marcedes Lewis.