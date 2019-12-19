Packers' Rodgers, Vikings coach Zimmer set to face off again

It will be a familiar group across from Rodgers. Defensive ends Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen will be looking to sack Rodgers, linebackers Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr will be making plays all over the field, and safety Harrison Smith will be roaming the secondary. The cornerbacks will be different, though. While Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes are longtime starters, Zimmer has been rotating Mackensie Alexander, Mike Hughes and Holton Hill into the action. Regardless, Zimmer’s defense remains as stingy as ever.

“He’s just a tactician on defense,” Rodgers said. “He’s very smart with the self-scout, and he’s going to throw a number of different things at you. They’re as good with their disguise and their togetherness as the best Chicago Bears defenses that I faced over my time when they were rolling with Brian Urlacher and Lance Briggs and Peanut Tillman and Tim Jennings and all the guys they had up front rushing.

"Just the way they would play together from the front to the back end is the same way, the continuity they have, the ability to disguise, the trust they have in each other. They can sit in a disguise until you make some sort of adjustment or check, and then be able to get back to where they want to get to, and make it really difficult on offenses.”