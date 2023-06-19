SAN DIEGO — Manny Machado drove in two runs, Joe Musgrove worked six solid innings, and Fernando Tatis Jr. and catcher Austin Nola teamed up to punch out a potential tying run at home plate as the San Diego Padres beat the MLB-leading Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 on Sunday to take two of three games in the series.

The Padres have won their last three series, beating the Rays, Cleveland Guardians and Colorado Rockies.

Musgrove lasted six innings, allowing two runs and six hits. Closer Josh Hader picked up his 18th save.

GIANTS 7, DODGERS 3: San Francisco completed three-game series sweep of rival Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium for only the sixth time since both teams moved to California in 1958.

RED SOX 6-4, YANKEES 2-1: Alex Verdugo scored on a catcher's interference to break a tie in the nightcap of a doubleheader and Boston beat New York to complete a series sweep. Connor Wong and Verdugo hit consecutive RBI doubles off the Green Monster to help the Red Sox take the opening game.

MARLINS 4, NATIONALS 2: Miami completed a three-game sweep of host Washington to move 10 games over .500 for the first time since 2011. The Marlins are off to the second-best start in franchise history through 72 games, trailing only the 1997 team that went 43-29 and won the World Series.

BRAVES 14, ROCKIES 6: Eddie Rosario homered twice and drove in six runs as host Atlanta beat slumping Colorado for its sixth straight win. Michael Harris II had five hits and scored three times for the Braves, who increased their MLB-leading home run total to 126.

ORIOLES 6, CUBS 3: Adam Frazier and Jorge Mateo each hit an RBI single in the sixth, and Baltimore cooled off host Chicago, ending the Cubs' season-high five game winning streak.

REDS 9, ASTROS 7 (10): Rookie Elly De La Cruz and Jake Fraley both drove in runs in the 10th to lift Cincinnati over host Houston. The Reds have won eight straight, their longest winning streak since 2012.

ANGELS 5, ROYALS 2: Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout homered in the same game for the sixth time this season to help Los Angeles defeat host Kansas City.

MARINERS 5, WHITE SOX 1: Julio Rodríguez hit a tworun double and Seattle overcame a 16-strikeout performance by Lance Lynn to defeat visiting Chicago.

GUARDIANS 12, D-BACKS 3: Josh Naylor had four hits, a double and three singles, and Cleveland dominated Arizona in Phoenix. Steven Kwan scored four times.

PHILLIES 3, ATHLETICS 2: Kyle Schwarber hit his 20th home run and added an RBI single to lead sizzling Philadelphia over host Oakland.

RANGERS 11, BLUE JAYS 7: Corey Seager and Ezequiel Duran each had four hits as Texas erased a 6-0 deficit to beat Toronto in Arlington.

CARDINALS 8, METS 7: Nolan Arenado hit two homers, including a tiebreaking shot in the ninth that lifted St. Louis over host New York.

TIGERS 6, TWINS 4: Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter hit back-to-back homers in the fifth, and Detroit beat host Minnesota.

BREWERS 5, PIRATES 2: Luis Urias had a two-run single in a four-run eighth as host Milwaukee handed Pittsburgh its sixth straight loss.