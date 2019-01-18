CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – The UNI women's basketball team battled for three quarters, but Drake pulled away in the fourth and picked up an 88-64 win over the Panthers Friday evening at the McLeod Center.
Drake started the game in impressive fashion and built a 26-16 lead after the first quarter, but UNI outscored the Bulldogs in the second and third quarters and tied the game at 49 with 4:18 to play in the third, but Drake responded with a 9-0 run and eventually took a 59-54 lead into the fourth.
The final frame was all Bulldogs. Drake went on a 20-5 run to start the quarter and never looked back en route to the 24-point win.
The 88 point total is the most UNI has given up since the 102-61 loss to Marquette and it is only the third time this season that the Panthers have given up more than 80 points.
Three Panthers scored in double figures led by Ellie Howell with 15. Mikaela Morgan added 13 and Karli Rucker had 10. UNI was 22-49 (44.9 percent) from the field but gave up 26 turnovers, the most since 2011.
Sara Rhine scored a game-high 26 points and two other Bulldogs scored in double figures.
The game is the only contest of the week for UNI. The Panthers are back in action on Friday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. at Evansville.