CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – The UNI women’s basketball team outscored Indiana State 22-6 in the second quarter and held off a comeback to earn a 71-63 win Friday evening at the McLeod Center. The Panthers have now won 10 straight games against Indiana State and 13 of 15.
While the offense struggled to get going in the first quarter, the Panther defense was stout. The Panthers held the Sycamores to just 10 points in the first quarter. The Panthers have held opponents to 10 or fewer points in the first quarter in six games this season. UNI is 6-0 in those games, including both games against the Sycamores.
UNI followed that up by giving up just six in the second with just one made field goal. Indiana State shot just 5-of-27 (18.5 percent) from the field in the first half.
The Panthers shot 4-of-14 in the first quarter but made 7-of-10 in the second frame to take a 35-16 lead into the break. The Sycamores weren’t about to go quietly.
Indiana State outscored the Panthers 18-15 in the third quarter and kept the pressure on in the fourth. ISU cut the deficit to 60-54 with 1:59 to play but Bre Gunnels scored sparked a 6-2 run to push the lead back to 66-56 with 44 seconds on the clock. Gunnels scored 8 of her 11 points in the final 3:38 of the game.
The Panthers kept the Sycamores at arm’s length for the waning seconds and picked up the eight-point win.
Gunnels, Karli Rucker and Taylor Hagen all scored 11 points to lead the way. All nine of the Panther players that saw the court scored. The Panthers notched 14 assists, led by Rucker’s seven. It is the ninth time this season she had five or more and the second straight game with seven assists.
UNI was 23-of-51 (45.1 percent) from the field and 19-of-22 (86.4 percent) from the free throw line.
The Panthers improve to 16-9 on the season and 9-4 in Missouri Valley Conference play. Indiana State is now 11-14 overall and 5-9 in league.