TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – There’s a certain appeal to the unpredictable nature of college basketball once the calendar turns to March.
Following a dreary Saturday afternoon Missouri Valley Conference regular-season finale at Indiana State, the University of Northern Iowa would rather flip back the page and recapture the consistency that had been on display throughout much of the previous 17 games.
Jockeying position in the conference tournament -- with anywhere from a 3 to 7 seed in play -- the Panthers stumbled out of the gate.
UNI trailed by as many as 18 points in the first half of a stunning 71-54 loss to an Indiana State team that had already secured a spot in the No. 8-9 seeded play-in game.
The Panthers (14-17, 9-9 MVC) finished a third consecutive league season with a .500 or worse league record, and will open play in the league tournament as the No. 6 seed 8:30 p.m. Friday. Either Missouri State or Southern Illinois will be the opponent depending on how tonight’s outcome between Bradley and Loyola.
UNI’s start against ISU (15-15, 7-11) left more questions than answers.
The Panthers missed their first eight shots from distance and turned the ball over 11 times in the first half. A 35-19 halftime deficit marks UNI's largest in league play, and led to the team's first double-digit conference loss.
“I don’t have an explanation for the start of that game, mostly because of how well we have played,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “Certainly nobody in terms of our group -- staff, players, saw this coming that first five, six minutes today. We had a good practice yesterday.”
In a first half more reminiscent of nonconference play when UNI was still trying to break in new players within key roles, Indiana State opened on the attack.
Sophomore guard Tyreke Key stole the ball away from A.J. Green twice and Wyatt Lohaus once, leading to layups on the other end. Key, who led the Sycamores with 20 points, also knocked down a 3-pointer during that 12-0 run to open his team’s scoring.
“We didn’t have that energy to us from the jump, that confidence, that aggressiveness like we’re going to go out there and play with a chip on our shoulder and take it at somebody,” Green said.
Indiana State stretched its lead to 20-6 on Emondre Rickman’s basket in the paint, and endured a four-plus minute stretch of five consecutive misses with two turnovers in which UNI’s only points came on an Isaiah Brown steal and dunk.
“UNI didn’t play their best today, but we had a little something to do with it,” Indiana State coach Greg Lansing said, after his team shot 51 percent from the field and held UNI to 37.7 percent shooting. “I thought we really did a good job of contesting shooters. They’ve got so many terrific shooters. … Defensively, we were pretty locked in through the entirety.”
UNI’s lack of ball security helped Indiana State’s offense get into an early rhythm with run-out layups.
Green finished with six turnovers, matching his career-high, and was held to 5 of 16 shooting with misses on all five 3-point attempts.
“I wasn’t strong enough with the ball on a few of them, a few were just bad decisions that didn’t need to happen,” Green said, assessing his turnovers. “I turned it over six times. We can’t have that, especially this late in the year.”
The offensive struggles weren’t all on Green. Brown turned the ball over four times, Lohaus finished 1-for-9 with misses on all six attempts from distance and Trae Berhow missed both of his 3-point field goal attempts.
Tywhon Pickford started in place of Berhow, who was unable to practice Friday following a shot he took to the jaw in Wednesday’s loss to Loyola.
Spencer Haldeman did heat for UNI with four 3-pointers in the second half as part of a team-high 16 points. Haldeman’s first shot sparked a 7-0 run capped by a Justin Dahl layup that cut the deficit to 13 with 11:05 remaining. He added back-to-back 3s that made it a 13-point game with 3:50 to play.
A jumper by Green cut the deficit to 11 with 1:53 remaining, but Green missed a 3-pointer that would have made it an eight-point game on the ensuing possession, and Indiana State sealed the win at the line.
“Plain and simple we just didn’t bring it today,” Haldeman said. “We didn’t just lay down which is good to see, but when you dig yourself a hole like that it’s tough to get out.”
Instead of just flushing this loss and moving on, Jacobson wants his team to examine what went wrong. He told them afterward to reflect back on everything that had transpired since Wednesday’s one-point home loss to Loyola.
“I asked the guys to not just pass it off as, ‘Hey we played bad for 10 minutes,’ because we’ve been playing too well,” Jacobson said. “We’ve played really good basketball for two and a half months. I asked the guys to give it some thought as to why that might have happened. We’ll look at it and we’ll figure it out Monday.”