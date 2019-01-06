PEORIA, Ill. – Bradley's Gabi Haack buried a contested three-pointer at the buzzer to presumably tie the game at 81 the game and force a second overtime, but on review, the shot came a split-second too late and Northern Iowa women's basketball earned the 81-78 road win Sunday afternoon in Renaissance Coliseum.
The game was a back and forth battle in the first half and the two teams entered the break tied at 27. UNI went on an 18-2 run in the third quarter to take a 53-38 lead at the end of the third. The Braves would not go away quietly.
Bradley outscored UNI 28-13, including a 7-0 run to close out regulation to tie the game at 66 and force overtime. It is was the first overtime game in Renaissance Coliseum history (119th game.)
Kam Finley opened the overtime with five points, part of her career-high 15 points. After building a lead, the Panthers won the game on the free throw line. UNI went 8-10 from the line in overtime and 27-30 (90 percent) from the stripe for the game. Still, the Braves had one more shot.
Haack launched the ball from 25-feet out with two defenders in her face. The ball found the hole and was initially called good, but the video showed that the ball left her hands just moments after the buzzer went off.
Karli Rucker was just three assists off of a double-double. She ended with 11 points, a career-high 10 rebounds and seven assists. Three other Panthers scored in double figures led by Mikaela Morgan who notched career-high 18 points. Finley also added a career-high 15 points on 5-7 shooting and Taylor Hagen added 11.
Chelsea Brackmann had a stellar game for the Braves scoring 22 points and grabbing a Bradley record 24 rebounds.
It was the first overtime game of the season and the first OT game since Jan. 5, 2018, on the road at Southern Illinois.
UNI is now 8-6 on the season and 1-1 in MVC play. Bradley is10-3 on the season and 0-2 in Valley games.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Mikaela Morgan was 4-8 from the field, 3-7 from the three-point line and 7-7 from the free throw line. She also added a season-high six rebounds and played a big role on the defensive end.
PLAY OF THE GAME
Kam Finley's three-pointer with 3:24 left in OT gave the Panthers a 71-69 lead and set the tone for the overtime. UNI never trailed after the big-time three-pointer.
STAT OF THE GAME
UNI went 27-30 (90 percent) from the free throw line and 8-10 (80 percent) from the line in overtime. Bradley was 17-22 (77.3 percent) from the line.
NOTES
- Kam Finley's previous high score was six points against Omaha. The freshman came off the bench to score 15 points and grab two rebounds.
- Mikaela Morgan tied a career-high 18 points. The last time she scored 18 points was against Loyola on Dec. 29, 2017.
- Morgan was 7-7 from the line.
- Karli Rucker notched a career-high in rebounds with 10 and minutes with 42.
- The 27 made free throws as a team is the most since UNI made 29 against South Dakota State on Dec. 09, 2015.
UP NEXT
The Panthers return home for three games in a row, starting with Valparaiso on Friday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. Valparaiso is 4-9 on the year and 0-1 in Valley play.