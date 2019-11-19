Parents are up in arms over boy's photos posted online

DEAR ABBY: I am a 70-year-old widower. For the past year I've been dating a woman, "Celeste," and our relationship was growing closer (we were intimate, and we seemed to be becoming a couple). Because she's a big fan of a particular performer who was going to be in our area, I bought tickets for us two months in advance. They were quite expensive. Celeste knew about it and was eager to go.

On the day of the performance, when I went to pick her up, she informed me that she wouldn't be able to go. A friend had just come into town (passing through on business) and surprised her with a visit. She apologized and promised she'd explain later that weekend.

Well, the man turns out to be a former beau she hadn't seen in about a year. Celeste seems to think I should be OK with her canceling our date, but I can't help but feel she was wrong to do it so she could spend the weekend with a former lover. (What am I? A consolation prize?) I ended the relationship over the brush-off she gave me, but she is trying to renew things. Was I wrong to take this as serious enough to end the relationship? -- PERPLEXED EX IN MISSOURI