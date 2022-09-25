Parents play valuable role in college planning

Parents play a significant role when assisting children with planning for continuing their education.

While one of the primary concerns is coming up with the money to attend, there are other factors to consider. Learn to show your child support while cheering them on throughout the new experience.

Open and honest communication is key when preparing for college. It is likely that your child will have questions regarding what to expect and they may be nervous. When you’re there for them emotionally, you can give them the confidence to pursue excellence during their collegiate career. Here are some other tips to make the transition easier for both you and the new college student.

Prepare for Financial Independence

If your child will be traveling away from home for school, it’s crucial to instill financial responsibility. You can start by showing them how to balance a checkbook to avoid expensive overdraft fees and teach the difference between wants and needs. Be firm about sending a specific amount of money during a period, so they understand the importance of saving and spending wisely.

Consider signing them up for their own banking account. It’s a good idea to open both a checking and savings account so they can responsibly save any surplus. Some colleges may also offer a debit account that coincides with a student ID. The card can be used around campus to pay for laundry services, campus stores and food.

Keep Tabs on Orientation

When an orientation date is approaching, make sure your child is signed up long before the deadline. Understanding the times and location of the event is crucial to ensure they are punctual. You should also make certain that they have completed all necessary tests before advancing in the admission process. While you may not be asked to attend the orientation, it’s essential that your child is prepared.

Communication

Before a student attends college, it’s imperative to have some serious heart-to-heart talks. They should be prepared to face situations involving drinking or drugs, and you must express your concerns and expectations for their behavior. Try to give your best advice rather than preaching during these conversations, children will appreciate a compassionate parent during these difficult discussions.