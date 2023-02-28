STECCATO DI CUTRO, Italy (AP) — In a story published on Feb. 27, 2023, about a migrant tragedy off Italy’s coast, The Associated Press misidentified a spokesperson for a humanitarian group responding to the disaster. Giovanna Di Benedetto is a spokesperson for Save the Children, not Doctors Without Borders.
