 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Justices seem to lean toward deaf student in education case

From the This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Jan. 18 series

The Supreme Court seemed sympathetic to the arguments of a deaf student who sued his public school system for providing an inadequate education

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed sympathetic to the arguments of a deaf student who sued his public school system for providing an inadequate education, a legal challenge important for other disabled students and their families.

The question for the justices involves a federal law that guarantees disabled students an education specific to their needs. During 90 minutes in the courtroom, liberal and conservative justices suggested they were inclined to rule for the student, Miguel Luna Perez.

His lawyer, Roman Martinez, said that for 12 years, the public school system in Sturgis, Michigan, “neglected Miguel, denied him an education and lied to his parents about the progress he was allegedly making in school.”

People are also reading…

“This shameful conduct permanently stunted Miguel’s ability to communicate with the outside world,” Martinez said.

Justice Elena Kagan indicated that she believed the argument that Perez had done “everything right” in pursuing his case.

“It's hard for me to see how that's not true. What should Miguel have done differently from what he did do in this case?” Kagan said. The liberal justice suggested to a lawyer for the school system, Shay Dvoretzky, that such cases are pursued "by parents who are trying to do right by their kids.”

Perez, now 27, was in the courtroom. He watched with the assistance of American Sign Language translators and Certified Deaf Interpreters, who can help when a person's communication skills are limited.

It remains difficult for Perez, who emigrated to the United States from Mexico at age 9, to make himself understood. Perez's lawyers say the school system failed him by not providing a qualified sign language interpreter. An aide who helped him did not know ASL but tried to teach herself so-called Signed English from a book. She essentially invented a system of signing only she and Perez understood, leaving him unable to communicate with others, his lawyers said.

The school system also mislead his parents into believing he was on track to earn his high school diploma. Just before graduation, however, his family was told he qualified only for a “certificate of completion," not a diploma.

His family responded by pursuing claims under two laws: the broad Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits discrimination against disabled people, and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The latter guarantees children with disabilities a free public education that is tailored to their specific needs.

Perez's family and the school district ultimately settled the IDEA claims. The district agreed to pay for extra schooling and sign language instruction for Perez and his family, among other things. The family then went to federal court and, under the ADA, sought monetary damages, which are not available under the IDEA.

Lower courts said the settlement barred Perez from pursuing his ADA claims in federal court. Perez's lawyers said the 2-1 decision by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, written by Judge Amul Thapar, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, was out of line with every other federal appeals court that has considered the issue.

Former federal education officials were among those who told the Supreme Court in written briefs that the appeals court's decision was wrong. The officials said upholding the lower court decisions would hurt children with disabilities by forcing them to choose between immediately getting issues resolved but forfeiting other claims or delaying to try to get fuller relief.

While the IDEA encourages settlements, upholding the lower court decision would force students and their families to “forgo speedy relief and waste time, money and administrative resources” to preserve their other claims, they said. The Biden administration also urged the court to side with Perez.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was among the justices who seemed inclined to agree with Perez. The liberal justice said it was her understanding that “Congress thought that dual actions at least in some circumstances were possible and that was fine.”

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, a conservative, noted that rejecting an IDEA settlement offer means risking not being able to seek attorneys fees. Her fellow conservative, Justice Neil Gorsuch, suggested that the text of the IDEA also supports Perez.

A national school board association and an association of school superintendents were among those who told the court in written briefs that lower courts were right. They said ruling otherwise would weaken the IDEA's collaborative process to resolve issues and lead to more lengthy and expensive court proceedings.

Perez graduated from the Michigan School for the Deaf in June 2020 with a diploma. He said in a written statement provided with the assistance of an interpreter and a translator that he learned building skills at the school and wants to build houses as a job. His case at the Supreme Court is hard for him to understand, he said, though he understands part of it is “about having no interpreter."

“I wish I could have gone to college,” he said. “I don't have a job, but I want to have one. I want to make my own choices.”

A decision in his case, Perez v. Sturgis Public Schools, 21-887, is expected by the end of June.

Follow the AP's coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court at https://apnews.com/hub/us-supreme-court

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after hospitalization

Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after hospitalization

Lisa Marie Presley is dead at 54. Her mother Priscilla Presley says in a statement Thursday that the only child of Elvis Presley died after being rushed to the hospital earlier that day. A spokesperson for Los Angeles County's fire department says paramedics were dispatched to a Calabasas home Thursday morning following a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest. Property records indicate the 54-year-old Lisa Marie Presley was  a resident at that address. Presley was at the Golden Globes earlier this week as the movie about her father was up for awards.

High court takes 8 new cases, 1 about a religious mailman

High court takes 8 new cases, 1 about a religious mailman

The Supreme Court is adding eight new arguments to its calendar. One of them is about a religious former postal employee who resigned when he was forced to work Sundays. the justices will consider what accommodations employers must make for religious employees. The case comes when religious plaintiffs have generally fared well at the court, which is dominated 6-3 by conservative justices. The court also is taking a case about reviving whistleblower lawsuits claiming that supermarket and pharmacy chains Supervalu Inc. and Safeway overcharged government health-care programs for prescription drugs by hundreds of millions of dollars. The cases are expected to be argued in April.

Storms, tornadoes slam US South, killing at least 7 people

Storms, tornadoes slam US South, killing at least 7 people

A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South has killed at least six people in central Alabama and one in Georgia and spawned a tornado that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma. The emergency management director in Autauga County, Alabama, says he can confirm six fatalities scattered across multiple homes in the Old Kingston community. The director says at least 12 people have been injured severely enough to be taken to hospitals. He says some destroyed homes have yet to be searched. In Jackson, Georgia, a passenger in a vehicle died when a tree fell on it during the storm.

Court asked to void verdict against ex-cop in Floyd's murder

Court asked to void verdict against ex-cop in Floyd's murder

An attorney for Derek Chauvin has asked an appeals court to throw out the former Minneapolis police officer's convictions in the murder of George Floyd. William Mohrman told the Minnesota Court of Appeals on Wednesday that the trial judge should have moved the case out of Minneapolis because of the extensive pretrial publicity, and fears of violent protests that led to unprecedented security precautions. Floyd died in 2020 after Chauvin, who is white, pinned the Black man to the ground with his knee on his neck for 9 1/2 minutes. Prosecutors argued that Chauvin got a fair trial and just sentence.

Jimmy Page, Rod Stewart pay tribute after death of Jeff Beck

Jimmy Page, Rod Stewart pay tribute after death of Jeff Beck

Fellow rock legends are paying tribute to Jeff Beck, the guitar virtuoso and musical innovator who died Tuesday. Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, who was also a Yardbirds bandmate and close friend of Beck, called him a “six-stringed warrior” with a “limitless” imagination. Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi called Beck “distinctively brilliant.” Kiss singer and guitarist Paul Stanley says Beck “blazed a trail impossible to follow.” Kinks guitarist Dave Davies and Whitesnake singer David Coverdale both said they are heartbroken over Beck's death. Rod Stewart credited Beck with bringing him and Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood to the U.S. and that they “never looked back” after that.

Claim of mammoth bones brings treasure hunters to NYC river

Claim of mammoth bones brings treasure hunters to NYC river

Several groups have flocked to the waterway off Manhattan in search of treasure. That's after hearing a guest on podcast host Joe Rogan’s show make a claim that a boxcar’s worth of prehistoric bones brought to New York City from Alaska was thrown into the East River in the 1940s. Despite the lack of evidence to back up the claim, in recent weeks treasure seekers have used boats, diving apparatuses and technology like remote-operated cameras to search. They're hoping the murky waters are hiding some treasures like woolly mammoth tusks.

Survivors emerge from wreckage after US storms kill 9 people

Survivors emerge from wreckage after US storms kill 9 people

Stunned residents tried to salvage belongings as rescue crews pulled survivors from the aftermath of a deadly tornado-spawning storm system that killed at least nine people in Georgia and Alabama. The widespread destruction came into view a day after the storms flipped mobile homes into the air, sent uprooted trees crashing through buildings, snapped trees and utility poles and derailed a freight train. Those who emerged with their lives gave thanks as they searched the wreckage to find anything worth saving. The National Weather Service said suspected tornado damage was reported in at least 14 counties in Alabama and 14 in Georgia.

Idaho stabbing suspect to face preliminary hearing in June

Idaho stabbing suspect to face preliminary hearing in June

The man charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students will have a preliminary hearing in late June, when prosecutors will try to show a judge that they have enough evidence to justify the felony charges. Bryan Kohberger waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing during a Thursday morning status conference in Moscow, Idaho. The 28-year-old Washington State University graduate student is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary. He has not yet entered a plea and is waiting to learn whether prosecutors in the high-profile case will pursue the death penalty. The preliminary hearing is set for June 26 and expected to last five days.

Biden and Kishida discuss Japan 'stepping up' security

Biden and Kishida discuss Japan 'stepping up' security

The U.S. and Japan sealed an agreement to bolster their cooperation on space. It's the latest in a series of moves by Japan as it looks to build security cooperation with allies in a time of provocative Chinese and North Korean military action. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held wide-ranging talks at the White House on Friday. Later Friday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa signed a U.S.-Japan Space Cooperation agreement. Kishida's Washington visit is the capstone on a weeklong tour of five European and North American capitals.

US won't seek death penalty for alleged Texas Walmart gunman

US won't seek death penalty for alleged Texas Walmart gunman

Federal prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for a man accused of fatally shooting nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at a West Texas Walmart in 2019. The U.S. Department of Justice disclosed the decision not to pursue capital punishment against Patrick Crusius in a one-sentence notice filed with the federal court in El Paso on Tuesday. Crusius is accused of targeting Mexicans during the mass shooting that left dozens wounded and killed 23 people. The 24-year-old is charged with federal hate crimes and firearms violations and has pleaded not guilty. Crusius could still face the death penalty if convicted on a state capital murder charge.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News