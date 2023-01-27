 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

RNC Chair McDaniel fights for reelection in leadership feud

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel is fighting for reelection in a bitter leadership feud that’s testing former President Donald Trump’s grip on his own “Make American Great Again” movement

  • Updated
  • 0

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel is fighting for reelection in a bitter leadership feud that's testing former President Donald Trump's grip on his own “Make America Great Again” movement.

The high-profile contest to lead the GOP through the 2024 presidential election will be decided Friday afternoon in a secret vote at the committee's winter meeting in Southern California.

The former president is privately backing McDaniel, whom he picked for the job after his victory in 2016. But rebel factions inside his own MAGA movement have lined up behind her challenger, Trump attorney Harmeet Dhillon.

People are also reading…

Dhillon has waged an aggressive challenge against McDaniel that featured allegations of chronic misspending, mismanagement and even religious bigotry against Dhillon's Sikh faith — all claims that McDaniel has denied. Above all, the case against McDaniel, a niece of Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, has been focused on conservative frustration with repeated election losses on her watch.

The vote comes as the Republican Party struggles to unify behind a message or a messenger as the 2024 presidential season begins. Similar divisions plagued the House GOP’s dayslong fight to elect a House speaker earlier in the month. And on Friday, those same forces are threatening to derail McDaniel’s bid to become the longest-serving RNC chair since the Civil War.

Ahead of Friday’s vote, Dhillon cited the Republican base’s overwhelming desire for change and threatened political retribution for the RNC members who dared support McDaniel’s reelection.

“Ignoring the will of the voters in your state is a good way not to elected again,” Dhillon told The Associated Press.

McDaniel is fighting MAGA frustration even after Trump dispatched his lieutenants to California in the days leading up to the vote to help boost McDaniel. The former president’s senior adviser Susie Wiles was among those Trump allies hosting private conversations with RNC members on Thursday.

Trump avoided making a public endorsement only at McDaniel’s request, according to those with direct knowledge of the situation. McDaniel’s team was confident she would win without his public backing, allowing her to maintain a sense of neutrality heading into the 2024 presidential primary season.

Former Trump White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, a former RNC chair, was among those who gathered at the Waldorf Astoria this week to lobby for McDaniel.

“It appears as though Ronna’s in very good shape to get reelected,” Priebus said.

Meanwhile, Dhillon's allies were hard at work as well.

Former Arizona candidate for governor Kari Lake was on site to lobby RNC members on Dhillon’s behalf. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, considered a top 2024 presidential prospect, also spoke out against McDaniel on the eve of the vote.

“I think we need a change. I think we need to get some new blood in the RNC,” DeSantis said in an interview with Florida’s Voice, citing three “substandard election cycles in a row” under McDaniel’s leadership.

The next RNC chair will lead the committee through the 2024 presidential election.

The RNC controls much of the presidential nominating process — including the debates and voting calendar — while directing GOP fundraising efforts and the sprawling nationwide infrastructure designed to elect the next Republican president.

According to its rules, the RNC must remain neutral in the presidential primary. Trump is the only announced GOP candidate so far, but other high-profile contenders are expected in the coming months.

Dhillon, whose law firm earned more than $400,000 representing Trump and his political organizations in the 2022 midterms, promised to leave her law practice if elected. The California attorney also vowed to remain independent in the 2024 Republican primary should she win.

Also in the race is MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a pro-Trump conspiracy theorist who secured enough support to qualify for the ballot.

Lindell has already endorsed Trump's 2024 campaign and said he would not change his mind if his longshot bid is successful Friday.

“I’ve never not endorsed Donald Trump,” Lindell said. “I'm never moving off that space.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police: Heroic actions kept shooter from doing more harm

Police: Heroic actions kept shooter from doing more harm

Police in Indiana say that heroic actions by a Walmart employee and law enforcement officers kept a gunman who shot and injured one female employee from doing more harm. The woman was the only person injured late Thursday when 25-year-old Ronald Ray Mosley II walked into the store’s office where employees were meeting and shot the victim. Another female employee fled the room and called 911. That employee then saw the shooter leave the room, so she ran back in, helped the victim into another room and locked the door. Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin on Friday called the employee a hero and credited her with saving the victim’s life.

Arkansas officers charged in violent arrest caught on video

Arkansas officers charged in violent arrest caught on video

A federal grand jury has charged two law enforcement officers with civil rights violations in the violent arrest of a man outside a convenience store that was caught on video and widely shared on social media. Prosecutors announced the charges on Tuesday against two former Crawford County sheriff’s deputies in the Aug. 21 arrest in the small town of Mulberry. The video showed two of the officers beating the man while a third held him on the ground. Crawford County’s sheriff has said the man attacked one of the deputies. Zack King and Levi White are charged with using excessive force. Their attorney said they deny the allegations.

Georgia election probe report to remain secret for now

Georgia election probe report to remain secret for now

A report by a special grand jury in Georgia investigating possible interference in the 2020 election will remain secret for now while a judge considers its release. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney heard arguments Tuesday from prosecutors who argued against immediately releasing the report and a coalition of media organizations who argued it should be made public. He said he would consider their arguments and would reach out to both parties with any questions before making a final decision. The special grand jury was investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law by seeking to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van

Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van

Authorities say the suspect in a California dance club shooting that left 10 dead has shot and killed himself. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna says the man killed himself as police officers closed in on the van he used to flee the scene of an attempted second shooting. Luna has identified the suspect at 72-year-old Huu Can Tran. He says no other suspects are at large. Luna did not have the exact ages of the victims but said they all appeared to be over 50. Seven of the wounded people remained in the hospital.

Palestinians: Israeli troops kill 10 in West Bank violence

Palestinians: Israeli troops kill 10 in West Bank violence

Palestinian officials say Israeli forces have killed at least nine Palestinians and wounded several others during a raid in a flashpoint area of the occupied West Bank. It was one of the deadliest days in years in the territory and increased the risk of a major flare-up in Israeli-Palestinian fighting. In retaliation, the Palestinian Authority declared it would cut security ties with Israel. The Palestinian leadership has made such threats before, with little success. Thursday's gunbattle erupted when the Israeli military conducted a rare daytime operation in the Jenin refugee camp that it said was meant to prevent an imminent attack against Israelis.

Attackers kill 1, wound 4 during Oakland music video filming

Attackers kill 1, wound 4 during Oakland music video filming

Police say a shooting during filming of a music video at an Oakland gas station that killed one person and wounded four others may have been gang-related. Authorities say it appears several people opened fire Monday evening at the Valero station, spraying bullets where some 50 people had gathered for the filming. The attack killed 18-year-old Mario Navarro. No arrests have been made. Police on Tuesday said the attack may be gang-related and they're worried it may spark violent retaliation. The shooting took place only hours after seven people were killed by a gunman in nearby Half Moon Bay. A 66-year-old farmworker has been arrested for what authorities say was a case of workplace violence.

Fans, celebs gather at Graceland to mourn Lisa Marie Presley

Fans, celebs gather at Graceland to mourn Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley, a singer, songwriter and the daughter of Elvis Presley, has been remembered during a funeral service as a loving mother and an “old soul” who endured tragedy but persevered as a dedicated protector of her father’s legacy. More than a thousand people gathered on the front lawn of Graceland on a gray, chilly Memphis morning to mourn the death and remember the life of Lisa Marie Presley, who died Jan, 12 after she was taken to a hospital in California.

Suspect in shootings at Half Moon Bay farms was employee

Suspect in shootings at Half Moon Bay farms was employee

Officials say an agricultural worker killed seven people in back-to-back shootings at two mushroom farms that employed him in Northern California, and the massacre is believed to be a “workplace violence incident.” The state is mourning its third mass killing in eight days. Officers arrested a suspect in the latest shootings on Monday, 66-year-old Chunli Zhao, after they found him in his car in the parking lot of a sheriff’s substation. The Sheriff's Office says seven people were found dead, and an eighth was wounded, at the farms on the outskirts of the coastal community of Half Moon Bay.

DA: 5 Memphis cops 'all responsible' for Tyre Nichols' death

DA: 5 Memphis cops 'all responsible' for Tyre Nichols' death

Five fired Memphis police officers have been charged with murder and other crimes in the killing of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said although the officers each played different roles in the killing, “they are all responsible.” All of the officers are Black. Video of the Jan. 7 traffic stop will be released to the public sometime Friday evening. Nichols’ family and their lawyers say the footage shows officers savagely beating the 29-year-old father and FedEx worker for three minutes.

Sheriff: Gunman didn't know Monterey Park dance hall victims

Sheriff: Gunman didn't know Monterey Park dance hall victims

Authorities say the 72-year-old gunman who sprayed bullets into a Southern California ballroom dance hall, killing 11 people, had no known connection with the victims and investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the massacre. The Los Angeles County sheriff says Huu Can Tran fired 42 shots into the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park on Saturday night using an unregistered gun he bought in 1999. Sheriff Robert Luna says Tran used another registered handgun to kill himself in a van as police closed in. A rifle also was found at his home in Hemet. Authorities say Tran, a Hong Kong immigrant, had not been to the ballroom in at least five years and did not have any connection with his victims.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News