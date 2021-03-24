PAT BUCHANAN: Don't we already have enough enemies President Biden?

Asked bluntly by ABC's George Stephanopoulos if he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is "a killer," Joe Biden answered, "Uh, I do."

Biden added that he once told Putin to his face that he had "no soul."

Biden also indicated that new sanctions would be imposed on Russia for the poisoning of dissident Alexei Navalny and for meddling in the 2020 U.S. election to allegedly help Donald Trump. Russia also faces U.S. sanctions for building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic to deliver natural gas to Germany.

With its president being called a "killer" by the U.S. president, Russia called Ambassador Anatoly Antonov home "for consultations." In other times, such an exchange would bring the two nations to the brink of war.

What is Biden doing? Do we not have enough enemies? Does he not have enough problems on his plate?

The May 1 deadline for full withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, negotiated a year ago with the Taliban, is just six weeks off. Do we stay and soldier on or depart? No decision has been announced.

If we stay, our forces in Afghanistan could, again, come under fire. If we leave, the Kabul regime could be shaken to its foundation and fall.