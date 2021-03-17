PAT BUCHANAN: Is a Cold War II with China inevitable?

Chinese warplanes have lately flown in formation toward the island of 25 million, which Beijing claims as its national territory -- a claim President Nixon seemed to concede in the Shanghai Communique after his Peking summit of 1972.

"Our commitment to Taiwan is rock-solid," was how the Biden State Department answered China's aggressive moves.

If we don't establish rules of the road for U.S. and Chinese ships and planes in the East and South China Sea and Taiwan strait, how do we indefinitely avoid the kind of collision that could turn into a shooting war?

In this widening and deepening confrontation, China is not backing down. She makes no apologies for the crackdown in Hong Kong or the concentration camps of the Uighurs. She continues to stonewall about how the coronavirus escaped from Wuhan to kill 500,000 Americans and many times that number worldwide.

Meanwhile, Chinese bombers, fighters, warships and patrol boats approach closer and closer to planes, vessels and territory of America and her friends and allies. Nor has China surrendered a rock or reef or shoal in the South or East China Sea.

Two weeks ago, Blinken called China the "biggest geopolitical test of the 21st century," the only country able "to seriously challenge the stable and open international system."