PAT BUCHANAN: Who speaks for the unborn in Massachusetts?

"Freedom of the press" now protects dissemination of what used to be criminalized as pornography.

In brief, using democratic methods and means, and normal legal and judicial procedures, what was once immoral and even criminal has come to be officially declared both constitutional and morally correct.

Scores of millions in the "silent majority" may yet embrace the old beliefs about right and wrong and good and evil, and what is pro-American and what is not, but the nation has changed.

And it raises an even broader question.

Can moral truth be altered? Can the killing of unborn children, unjust and immoral in Christian teaching and Natural Law, be made right, and moral, if a legislature uses democratic processes to declare it so?

If right and wrong can be changed by plebiscites and political votes what do we do with those who refuse to go along?

Before we go to war again to defend "American values," ought we not be told exactly for what values our soldiers are fighting?

For if "democracy" inevitably produces the consequences we see in America today, what is the argument for killing people to persuade them to embrace it?

