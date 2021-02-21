PAT BUCHANAN: Will the radical left reunite the GOP?

Nor had then-President Trump done his duty to stop the rioting by his followers: "He did not do his job. He did not take steps so federal law could be faithfully executed and order restored."

McConnell was saying that Trump not only was guilty of the charge of incitement but also has disqualified himself as leader of the Republican Party, and the party should wash its hands of the former president.

If it's Trump's Party now, McConnell was saying, he is seceding.

Nikki Haley, whom Trump honored by naming her U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, in an interview published Friday, told Politico that Trump, "let us down. ... We shouldn't have followed him, and we shouldn't have listened to him. And we can't let that ever happen again."

Haley, too, has belatedly washed her hands of her benefactor.

But Sen. Lindsey Graham called McConnell's remark a burden for the party to bear in 2022 and Trump the still-indispensable leader:

"We need to unite the party. Trump-plus is the way back in 2022. ... We can't do that without Donald Trump."

Who is the future party leader? Who comes after Trump?