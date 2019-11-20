Patron is bruised and battered in altercation with waitress

A few of us were out to lunch recently, and when I asked a younger sister if her granddaughter had received the vaccine, she went off on me like I had asked something terrible. Do you think I was wrong for asking? I have grandkids and would not be offended if someone asked me that question. -- CONCERNED SISTER

DEAR CONCERNED SISTER: If you and the younger sister are close, then I don't think your question was offensive. However, if you are not, because it was asked in front of friends, she may have interpreted it as an implication that her granddaughter -- who is, of course, pure as the driven snow -- is sexually active, which made her defensive.

DEAR ABBY: My husband of more than 20 years just purchased plane tickets to India. It's a 24-hour trip from the USA. My problem is, he is sitting in business class, while I'm in economy. We have plenty of money, but he simply doesn't want to spend it. He's older and has health concerns and mobility issues.

Am I right to feel hurt and consider his love of money may be stronger than his love for me? Or should I be content and happy I'm going to a beautiful country? -- FEELING LIKE SECOND RATE

DEAR FEELING: Of course you should be happy that you will be visiting a beautiful country. Content, not so much. You have a right to be upset at your penny-pinching husband for providing less-comfortable accommodations for you than he has arranged for himself on that long flight. Upgrade your seat! You have a right to put your foot down and make clear that the two of you either sit together or he'll be sitting first-class in the doghouse.

