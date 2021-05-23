Peanut
Peanut is a sweet girl looking for her forever home. She is spayed and litter box trained. She is both... View on PetFinder
ONAWA, Iowa -- Her son may be gone, fatally shot nearly a year and a half ago in a Mapleton, Iowa, garage, but Crystal Hopkins said his killer…
ONAWA, Iowa -- Jurors chosen for Jay Lee Neubaum's trial must decide whether his fatal shooting of a fellow teenager was a deliberate act comm…
ONAWA, Iowa -- Jaxon Hopkins watched as Jay Lee Neubaum pulled a bolt back on a 12-gauge shotgun, checking for shells inside, then squeezed th…
When “Last Man Standing” taped its last episode several weeks ago, cast members were grateful they finally got a chance to say goodbye.
UPDATED 4:00 p.m.
DES MOINES — The state board that monitors lobbying of Iowa’s executive branch is asking for more information from a national organization tha…
SIOUX CITY -- An Omaha man wanted for an incident in which intruders bound a Sioux City couple in their home and poured gasoline on them befor…
The families of more than 65 million children will start receiving enhanced child tax credit monthly payments of up to $300 on July 15, the Biden administration announced Monday.
ONAWA, Iowa -- Lawyers will begin choosing jurors Tuesday morning to decide whether an Onawa teenager is guilty of fatally shooting another te…
WHITING, Iowa -- Lauryn Teel's great, great grandparents lived in Whiting because they were farmers.