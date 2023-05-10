Junior Emily Penne qulified in 100-meter dash, the 200 and as part of a 400 relay team that will represent the Cardinals.

Penne enters the Class B state meet with a top three seed time in both the 100 and 200. Her seed time of 12.27 seconds ranks as the second-fastest in Class B, and her 200 time of 26.30 ranks third.

On the 400 relay team, Penne is joined by senior Jordan Kriens, sophomore Khyah Vaughn and freshman Bailee Durant.

Kriens, a Morningside volleyball commit, also qualified in the long jump with a season-best leap of 16 feet, 6 inches heading into state.

Vaughn also got an at-large entry in the 100 with a time of 12.86 seconds.

The Cardinals will have three runners compete in the 1,600.

Junior Brooklyn Heineman enters with a seed time of 5:58.62 and will run with teammates Gloria Flores (5:51.05), a senior, and Lorena Valdivia (5:51.68). Valdivia, a junior, also qualified in the 3,200 with a time of 12:39.78.

South Sioux City also qualified sophomore Jacqueline Salgado in the 3,200 with an entry time of 13:36.91.

Freshman Keyana Weaver will represent the Cardinals in the high jump (4-10), and senior Nyaluet Diew is going in the shot put with a seed distance of 42-11.

For the South Sioux City boys, senior Mesuidi Ejerso will go in the 1,600 and 3,200. He enters the 1,600 with a seed time of 10:01.42 and the 1,600 with a time of 4:35.86.

SSC junior Ivan Morelos will also run in the 3,200 (10:52.41).

Wayne also qualified members of its team for state with three boys and three girls.

Senior Sedjro Aguombo will run in the 100 (11.04) and 200 (23.09) for the boys' team while freshman Drew Miller will go in the 3,200 (10:47.52) and senior Alex Phelps qualified in the 300 hurdles (41.63).

For the Wayne girls' team, senior Brooklyn Kruse qualified in the shot put and discus. She enters with seed distances of 122-08 in the discus and 42-02 in the shot put.

Freshman Elle Powicki qualified for Wayne in the 100 high hurdles (15.41), and sophomore Kyla Krusemark will run in the 800 (2:37.27).