Petersen says Cyclones will generate their own energy

Petersen moved into the lineup last season because of an injury to JaQuan Bailey, who had started 37 consecutive games.

Bailey, who already shares the ISU school record for career sacks with 18.5, is back for a fifth season and Eyioma Uwazurike, who has 21 career starts and was honorable mention All-Big 12 last fall, returns for his senior season at the other defensive end spot.

Barring any position changes, one of those three players will not start.

"We have no idea how it's going to shake out," Petersen said. "That's for the coaches to figure out. We're all just kind of trying to be the best we can and however it comes out that's the best for all of us, that's for sure."

Petersen described it as "a blessing in disguise.

"You can always move guys around if something were to happen and make sure there's no drop-off from the starters to the twos," he said.

Campbell said last spring that he felt the defensive line had great flexibility and hinted that the 305-pound Uwazurike could slide inside to tackle or nose guard, but Petersen said he doesn't expect that to happen.