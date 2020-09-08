Petersen says Cyclones will generate their own energy

Zach Petersen can't recall playing many football games through the years where there wasn't a sizable crowd in attendance.
During his years playing at North Scott High School, there always were throngs of screaming supporters present and, of course, in his first two seasons at Iowa State he has grown accustomed to large, loud gatherings.
So when Iowa State announced last week that there would be no fans admitted to the Cyclones' season-opening game Saturday against the University of Louisiana at Jack Trice Stadium, Petersen thought it was "interesting."
Peterson's father, Troy, who starred at ISU himself back in the 1990s, said the school has decided to at least let parents of the players into the stadium to watch. But it's still going to be pretty quiet in the place when Zach embarks on what is expected to be a strong junior season with the Cyclones.
It doesn't really matter, he said.
"It will be different," said Petersen, who started nine games for ISU at defensive end last fall. "But a team can generate their own energy without fans. In team sports, it shouldn't really matter whether there's fans in the stands or not."
It's part of what has been a very unusual fall for everyone. Iowa State players are being tested for COVID-19 three times a week and are doing their best to practice social distancing when they're not on the field. There have been a lot of Zoom meetings.
However, Petersen doesn't expect any of the weirdness of the situation to keep him from taking another step forward.
He played in eight games as a freshman in 2018, then stepped into the starting lineup because of injuries last fall.
He has added a few more pounds to his 6-foot-4 frame and now weighs 268. He also has worked hard on play recognition and his pass rush, focusing on getting off the ball more quickly.
Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said at the end of last season that Petersen had been as solid and consistent as any player on the ISU defense.
"His consistency, his discipline, his toughness ... those are the traits that we want in a young man that plays in our football program," Campbell said, "and Zach's done a great job of displaying those traits week in and week out for us."
Petersen now seems poised to possibly emerge as one of the Big 12's elite defensive ends.
"I don't know if I'd call it a breakout season but I'm definitely going to do everything I can to improve this defense and be the guy they want me to be and see how much I can do for everybody," he said.
That being said, it's not a guarantee that Petersen even will be in the starting lineup when things kick off Saturday.
The Cyclones may be as well fortified at defensive end as any team in the country.
Petersen moved into the lineup last season because of an injury to JaQuan Bailey, who had started 37 consecutive games.
Bailey, who already shares the ISU school record for career sacks with 18.5, is back for a fifth season and Eyioma Uwazurike, who has 21 career starts and was honorable mention All-Big 12 last fall, returns for his senior season at the other defensive end spot.
Barring any position changes, one of those three players will not start.
"We have no idea how it's going to shake out," Petersen said. "That's for the coaches to figure out. We're all just kind of trying to be the best we can and however it comes out that's the best for all of us, that's for sure."
Petersen described it as "a blessing in disguise.
"You can always move guys around if something were to happen and make sure there's no drop-off from the starters to the twos," he said.
Campbell said last spring that he felt the defensive line had great flexibility and hinted that the 305-pound Uwazurike could slide inside to tackle or nose guard, but Petersen said he doesn't expect that to happen.
"We've got two really good guys there, actually four really good guys," he said. "We've got Josh Bailey, Latrell Bankston and Isaiah Lee and a freshman, J.R. Singleton. Those guys have been putting in a lot of work and they're looking real stout inside so it doesn't look like we'll be moving around too much there."
Whoever starts and however much anyone plays, Petersen thinks the Cyclones have a chance to do very well in an abbreviated 10-game schedule.
"This team's been putting in a lot of work," he said. "Even when we weren't together, everyone was at home doing their stuff that the strength coaches were sending out. Everyone has taken this stuff seriously and the guys that weren't taking it seriously, it showed. The guys that did are doing great things for us."
