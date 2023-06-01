DES MOINES — JD Petitt needed a shot at redemption and made the most of it.

After 80 minutes of regulation and 20 minutes of overtime left the sides tied, the second-seeded Western Christian High School boys soccer team's junior goaltender stopped sixth-seeded Iowa City Regina's 10th penalty kick to send the Wolfpack into the Class 1A state title game for the third consecutive season.

The Wolfpack are back after a pair of runner-up efforts the last two springs.

It didn't come with some desperation, though.

It took an Aidan Ouwinga header off a Miles Baccam corner kick in the 76th minute for the Mustangs to pull even with the Regals

Western Christian (14-2) fell behind in the 18th minute when Jack Hoover stunned Petitt with a powerful left-footed shot from well beyond the box that snuck inside the bottom right corner of the net.

For Hoover, it was his third goal of the state tournament for Regina (18-5). But not quite enough as the Wolfpack completed the comeback.

The Wolfpack put more and more pressure on the Regals as the game went on before pulling even.

In the first half, the Regals put twice as many shots on goal (four to two) as Western Christian, but the Wolfpack put two on target in the second half two Regina's one, including the one that mattered -- the off of Ouwinga's head.

Regina reverted to a more defensive game plan once the lead was in hand and did control portions of the 20 minutes spent between the two overtime periods went back and forth, but neither team could push a goal across in the extra sessions, though.

Broken down into best-of-five portions, the PK session didn't start well for Western Christian, but Pettit made sure it ended well.

The Wolfpack's first try sailed above the post, putting Western Chrisitan in precatious spot after Regina made its first two tries.

On the third round of kicks, Pettit stopped Regina's Will Lipsius to give the Woldpfack a chance to pull even again.

Pettit made five saves in regulation and one between the two 10-minute overtimes. Regina goalie Dylan Vittetoe made six saves in regulation and one in the extra sessions.

After the intial miss, Miles Baccam, Ouwinga, Uchan Harberts and Laremy Schreurs converted to set up another best-of-five round of PKs, in which the Mustangs went 5-for-5 and Pettit stopped a Matt Colony attempt on Regina's 10th PK.

The second PK session for Western Christian was led off by Kalen Hartbecke and Noah Hilbrands, which set up Kolby Heemskerk, Teague VerVelde and Barret Bleeker to close out the Regals and send the Wolfpack back into the title game.