In this file photo, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla. The 71-year-old mastermind defensive coordinator with the millennial boss is quoting Drake and Future, pretending to be good at Fortnite, and altogether making the most of his second Super Bowl in four years after going just once his first four NFL decades. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)