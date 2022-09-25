Plan to be involved during your college career

Your college career can be enhanced by being active and involved in the extracurricular community. While focusing on your academics should be a top priority, engaging with your peers invites whole memories and professional opportunities.

Before attending college, do your research for interesting clubs to join. You can usually find valuable information on a social media forum with current students or search on a school’s website.

Try to find groups where you can contribute toward its growth with your familiarity on the subject. If you are unable to find a club that inspires you, try to start your own. You should meet with school officials to discover their process of creating a new group.

Here are some other fun ways to become involved in the college community.

Student Worker

A great avenue to take when getting familiar with the student body and how a school operates is by taking a job with the college. Look online or on campus advertisements regarding positions that are available.

You may join a sports team as an assistant or maintenance worker or apply to be a teaching assistant. Try to guide you part-time job toward the field in which you are planning to obtain a degree.

This real-life experience can be an incentive on your resume that hiring managers will appreciate.

Volunteer

Get in touch with your local community and college campus by volunteering your time. Many universities offer positions for students to contribute to the curriculum. Some options to consider are tutoring young children, cleaning up neighborhoods or helping build homes for charity.

Touch base with school officials to learn how you can help and the benefits you receive from donating your services.

Attend Events

A great way to meet new friends and become a part of the campus life is by attending events amongst your peers. Whether it be a local music festival, a sporting event or a charity drive, you can network with many peers and build lasting relationships.

College-sponsored events are also a much safer alternative than attending parties thrown by students. Remember to stay safe when you are visiting an event with large groups of attendants.