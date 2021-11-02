PLYMOUTH COUNTY RESULTS: Hinton school voters reject PPEL levy increase

HINTON, Iowa -- Voters in the Hinton school district on Tuesday rejected a proposed increase in the property tax levy used to fund equipment, buildings and grounds in the district.

The ballot measure, which would have raised the existing Physical Plant and Equipment Levy, or PPEL, from $67 cents to $1.34 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation, failed by a margin of 246 votes, or 47 percent in favor, to 277 votes, or 53 percent, opposed, according to unofficial results posted on the Iowa Secretary of State's website.

Under state law, PPEL levies require a simple majority for passage.

In March, voters narrowly rejected a similar measure, by a margin of 118 to 250 votes, or 47.2 percent to 52.8 percent.

The increased levy would have raised an estimated $345,000 over the remaining life of the 10-year levy. District officials had targeted using the money to fund a list of improvements, including technology equipment for each student, classroom furniture, refurbishing of middle school locker rooms, maintaining and replacing school buses, playground equipment and replacing athletic field turf.

Hinton voters also elected Haylee Junck and Ben Vondrak to the school board. Junck and Vondrak tallied 281 and 278 votes, respectively, outdistancing Erin Weiland, with 232 votes and Michele Stucky, with 62 votes.

In Le Mars, voters elected four school board members, with Lorraine DeJong tallying the most votes in a four-candidate field in District 1, Makenzie Lang winning in a 2-candidate race in District 4 and Aaron Tolzin running unopposed for a full term in District. Jill Feuerhelm also was unopposed to fill a vacancy on the school board.

Le Mars voters also elected two City Council members. Ken Nelson had 47 votes to 37 votes for Brian Bruns, according to unofficial results. In Ward 3, Mark Sturgeon had 24 votes to 8 votes for Daniel Dembinski.

Rob Bixenman run unopposed for mayor in Le Mars.

Below are results of contested races for mayor, city council and schools boards in Plymouth County Tuesday, as well as elected officials where one or more write-in candidates will win election.

Akron

Council (vote for no more than 2)

Eric Solberg, 6; Write-in

Kingsley

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Ronald Mathers, 116; Dan Kremer, 130; Neal Rolling, 191; Jason Jasperson, 173

Le Mars

Council Ward 1 (vote for no more than 1)

Ken Nelson, 47; Brian Bruns, 37

Council Ward 3 (vote for no more than 1)

Daniel J. Dembinski, 8; Mark Sturgeon, 24

Remsen

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Michael A. Slota, 103; Ann Cole-Nelson, 122; Josh Hill, 133; Jeff Cluck, 135

Oyens

Council (vote for no more than 3)

Steve Swalve; Kathy Meis, Write-in

Hinton school board

At-large (vote for no more than 2)

Haylee Junck, 281; Ben Vondrak, 278; Erin Weiland, 232; Michele Stucky, 62

Kingsley-Pierson school board

At-large (vote for no more than 2)

Jason Collins, 171; Megan Plendl, 130; Melissa Harder, 66; Lindsay Letsche, 97

Le Mars school board

Mayor

Rob Bixenman

Director 1 (vote for no more than 1)

Ashley Knapp, 104; Mary J. Milder, 21; Lorraine DeJong, 201; Gina Vacura, 81

Director 2 (vote for no more than 1)

Aaron Tolzin

Director 4 (vote for no more than 1)

Makenzie Lang, 250; Wanda Wichers, 153

Director 5 (to fill a vacancy)

Jill Feuerhelm

Remsen-Union school board

At-large (vote for no more than 3)

Jason Steven Loutsch, 167; Talon Penning, 199; Chris Poeckes, 119; Eric Harpenau, 153

