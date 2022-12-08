Same-sex marriage bill clears Congress; Russia frees Brittney Griner; Harry, Meghan slam tabloids; Celine Dion cancels shows | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire (More details in our episode show notes):
» The House has given final approval to protections for same-sex marriages. The vote Thursday sends the legislation to President Joe Biden, who says he'll promptly sign the measure into law.
» Brittney Griner’s loved ones and extended basketball family were ecstatic when news broke about her release from a Russian prison and that she was on her way back to the United States.
» Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, stick to a familiar script in a new Netflix series that chronicles the couple’s estrangement from the royal family, chastising Britain’s media and the societal racism they believe has fueled coverage of their relationship.
🎧 The hosts discuss whether this movement, which has gotten much attention after the fall of FTX, is an effective way to tackle society's biggest problems.
Are you considering a way to support a charity or nonprofit right now? These five tips can help you make your decision!
🎧 Listen to the first chapter of "Fearfully, she walked the streets," the new season of the Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles podcast that examines serial killer Robert Sylvester Alston.
How many hurricanes were there hundreds or even thousands of years ago? By analyzing sediment on the ocean floor, we're learning more about hurricane history than ever before.
From Dec. 4-7, snow fell across much of the western U.S., transforming many communities into winter wonderlands but also creating dangerous dr…
Brazil’s coach Tite did not want to talk about the cat. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.
Stunning designs have been unveiled for an Orient Express train being restored to its former glory.
China is loosening its strict COVID-19 restrictions following protests, but that comes with an increased risk of catching the virus in the cou…
Just how much 5-star seafood can these walruses pound? Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.
The White House hosted Jewish leaders to discuss the troubling rise in antisemitism and efforts to counter hate and violence.
For more than 50 years, Mostafa Mamoud Mostafa has been manufacturing and repairing soccer balls in Egypt. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has…
Iran carried out its first known execution Thursday over the protests that have shaken the regime since September, hanging a 23-year-old man a…