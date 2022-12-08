 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Same-sex marriage bill clears Congress; Russia frees Brittney Griner; Harry, Meghan slam tabloids; Celine Dion cancels shows | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire (More details in our episode show notes):

» The House has given final approval to protections for same-sex marriages. The vote Thursday sends the legislation to President Joe Biden, who says he'll promptly sign the measure into law.

» Brittney Griner’s loved ones and extended basketball family were ecstatic when news broke about her release from a Russian prison and that she was on her way back to the United States.

» Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, stick to a familiar script in a new Netflix series that chronicles the couple’s estrangement from the royal family, chastising Britain’s media and the societal racism they believe has fueled coverage of their relationship.

