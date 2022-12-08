Same-sex marriage bill clears Congress; Russia frees Brittney Griner; Harry, Meghan slam tabloids; Celine Dion cancels shows | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire (More details in our episode show notes):

» The House has given final approval to protections for same-sex marriages. The vote Thursday sends the legislation to President Joe Biden, who says he'll promptly sign the measure into law.

» Brittney Griner’s loved ones and extended basketball family were ecstatic when news broke about her release from a Russian prison and that she was on her way back to the United States.

» Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, stick to a familiar script in a new Netflix series that chronicles the couple’s estrangement from the royal family, chastising Britain’s media and the societal racism they believe has fueled coverage of their relationship.

Is effective altruism useful when deciding how to help others? | The Ethical Life podcast 🎧 The hosts discuss whether this movement, which has gotten much attention after the fall of FTX, is an effective way to tackle society's biggest problems.

5 tips for donating your time or money this holiday season | PennyWise podcast Are you considering a way to support a charity or nonprofit right now? These five tips can help you make your decision!

Chapter 1: Walked into thin air | Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles podcast 🎧 Listen to the first chapter of "Fearfully, she walked the streets," the new season of the Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles podcast that examines serial killer Robert Sylvester Alston.

Uncovering the mysteries of ancient hurricanes | Across the Sky podcast How many hurricanes were there hundreds or even thousands of years ago? By analyzing sediment on the ocean floor, we're learning more about hurricane history than ever before.